Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It came down to the final play, but No. 1 Alabama escaped Bryant-Denny Stadium with an unscathed record on Saturday night in a 24-20 win over Texas A&M.

Playing without star quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama's offense was carried in large part by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who racked up 154 yards on 21 carries. Jalen Milroe started in relief of the injured Young, and threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns while adding 83 yards rushing to go with it.

Alabama struggled turning the ball over, giving away four turnovers to the Aggies while securing one interception of its own on the defensive side.

The Crimson Tide got pressure on Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King all night, totaling 14 quarterback pressures with eight coming from linebacker Will Anderson alone. Alabama recorded three sacks as well, two of which came from linebacker Dallas Turner.

After two missed field goals from Will Reichard in the second half, Alabama's defense faced a winner-take-all play from the 2-yard-line with three seconds left. Cornerback Terrion Arnold broke King's pass up, leading to the Alabama victory.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0) faces a very difficult challenge next week in Knoxville against eight-ranked and undefeated Tennessee.

