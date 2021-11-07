Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Despite being held to just six rushing yards, the Crimson Tide was able to outlast the Tigers and improve to 8-1 on the season.
Author:
and

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should have been able to put up big numbers against LSU on Saturday night.

After all, LSU lost three of its last four games, had what seemed like 30 injured players, had no SEC title to play for, and Ed Orgeron is a lame duck coach. Let's not forget the Tigers were also playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the place LSU bragged and boasted being "our house" after its 45-40 win two years ago.

The motivation should have been there for Alabama, the No. 2 team in the nation with SEC and national title aspirations still intact. 

As the saying goes, that's why you play the games.

Read More

Alabama escaped with a 20-14 win, but it didn't feel like a victory. Not with how the offense performed.

"With different parts of the team it's been very good at times, and with other parts of the team it's been not so good," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "Tonight we didn't get done what we needed to get done to have consistency on offense. If you look at it from the course of the season, our offense has been really productive."

The night belonged to the defense, which turned away LSU three times in the fourth quarter, including two fourth-down stops and a batted Hail Mary pass in the end zone on the game's final play.

Before the final two fourth-down stops, the Tigers were 4 of 4 on fourth-down conversions.

The defense didn't play exceptionally, however. LSU was the first team to run for more than 100 yards (109) since Florida rolled up 246 seven weeks ago.

Check out the video located at the top of the page where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton break down Alabama's 20-14 victory over LSU from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 9.28.13 PM

Alabama linemen before LSU game
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

17 minutes ago
Alabama defense on Hail Mary by LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Stepped Up When Needed in Win over LSU

53 minutes ago
Ed Orgeron
All Things Bama

Alabama 20, LSU 16: What Ed Orgeron Said In Return to Bryant-Denny Stadium

1 hour ago
Bryce Young vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama Football Scoring Streak Snapped Against LSU

2 hours ago
John Metchie III vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Disappears in Second Half in Close Win Against LSU

2 hours ago
Nick Saban after 20-14 Alabama win Over LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama 20, LSU 16: What Nick Saban Said After the Crimson Tide Survives

4 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Football Outlasts LSU in Physical Slugfest, 20-14

4 hours ago
Darrian Dalcourt
All Things Bama

Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Exits LSU Game with Injury

7 hours ago