Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Despite being held to just six rushing yards, the Crimson Tide was able to outlast the Tigers and improve to 8-1 on the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should have been able to put up big numbers against LSU on Saturday night.

After all, LSU lost three of its last four games, had what seemed like 30 injured players, had no SEC title to play for, and Ed Orgeron is a lame duck coach. Let's not forget the Tigers were also playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the place LSU bragged and boasted being "our house" after its 45-40 win two years ago.

The motivation should have been there for Alabama, the No. 2 team in the nation with SEC and national title aspirations still intact.

As the saying goes, that's why you play the games.

Alabama escaped with a 20-14 win, but it didn't feel like a victory. Not with how the offense performed.

"With different parts of the team it's been very good at times, and with other parts of the team it's been not so good," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "Tonight we didn't get done what we needed to get done to have consistency on offense. If you look at it from the course of the season, our offense has been really productive."

The night belonged to the defense, which turned away LSU three times in the fourth quarter, including two fourth-down stops and a batted Hail Mary pass in the end zone on the game's final play.

Before the final two fourth-down stops, the Tigers were 4 of 4 on fourth-down conversions.

The defense didn't play exceptionally, however. LSU was the first team to run for more than 100 yards (109) since Florida rolled up 246 seven weeks ago.

