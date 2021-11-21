Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's SEC West-clinching victory over the Razorbacks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama football defeated No. 21 Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday afternoon, clinching the SEC West title and a spot in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

“We won the [SEC] West today, so we have an opportunity now to play in the SEC Championship game," Saban said. "Playing in the West this year was very difficult. We won some close games; we won a close game today. Resiliency of the players contribute to that. Their competitive spirit and how much it means to them contributes to that, but we do need to fix some of the things we’re not getting correct on the field.”

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 31-of-40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns, breaking the Crimson Tide's single-game passing yards record. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 122 yards off 27 carries.

Wide receiver John Metchie III recorded 10 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown, but Jameson Williams stole the show with eight receptions for 190 yards and three scores.

On defense, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o led Alabama in tackles with 13 and also recorded two sacks. Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. recorded 11 tackles with 3.5 of those being for a loss including one sack.

Next up, Alabama will take on Auburn in the Iron Bowl. One week later, the Crimson Tide will now face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's 42-35 victory over the Razorbacks from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.