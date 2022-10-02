Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No Bryce Young, no problem.

Alabama overcame the loss of its reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to outlast Arkansas in a hostile environment at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Young threw for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns before he exited the game with a shoulder sprain in the second quarter. Once Young exited, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe entered the game and threw for 65 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing while adding 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the way for a Crimson Tide rushing attack that posted 317 yards, the most for an Alabama team in over three years. Gibbs set a career-high in rushing yards with 206, including two 70-plus-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) cut the lead to as little as five points in the third quarter, but Alabama (5-0, 2-0) tightened up and outscored the Razorbacks 21-3 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 23-point victory.

Check out the video above where Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Blake Byler break down Alabama's 49-26 victory over Arkansas from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

See Also: