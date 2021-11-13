Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's victory over the Aggies from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Anderson continues to do Will Anderson things.

The sophomore linebacker registered two sacks Saturday against New Mexico State to bring his total for the season to 12.

It was a good day for the entire Alabama defense. After allowing a field goal on the Aggies’ second drive, Alabama forced nine punts and a fumble. New Mexico State finished with 138 total yards and was 3 of 15 on third down in the 59-3 rout.

Alabama held New Mexico State to nine rushing yards and totaled seven sacks with 12 tackles for a loss for minus 44 yards.

“Defensively, after the first drive, they did a couple things a little different we weren’t ready for, we really settled down and really played well,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “They didn’t have 150 yards total, so that was pretty good and we got to play a lot of players on defense as well.

“I was really pleased with the way the guys came out and competed in the game today. These are tough games, after you have a lot of SEC games, to try to get guys to be serious about, but I think the energy and sense of urgency we had and the way we played was what we are looking for, and we got to play a lot of players so that was a good thing. A lot of guys got to play and get some experience. They may have to play.”

The competition wasn’t the best, but the Crimson Tide did get to play several third- and fourth-stringers in the rout.

Alabama made better strides in the run game from last week where it ran for six yards against LSU. The Crimson Tide bolted for 247 yards while using five different running backs.

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's 59-3 victory over the Aggies.