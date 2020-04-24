Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Instant Reaction to Jedrick Wills Jr. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

Christopher Walsh

The Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wills was raised in Lexington, Kentucky and attended Lafayette High School. Invited to the Under Armour All-America Game as a junior and senior, Wills left high school as the top college prospect in Kentucky. Wills played in 39 games for Alabama over three seasons and ended his career with 28 straight starts.

Wills has great size (6-foot-4, 312 pounds), overpowering strength and he is able to maintain his blocks throughout the play. Possessing a junkyard dog mean streak, Wills is a no mercy type of player who will quickly earn respect (fear) from every defense he faces. Playing most of his career at right tackle in Alabama’s NFL style offense, Wills was the blindside protector for Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa. Until Tua takes the field, there are no southpaw QBs in the NFL.

Read: Browns NFL Draft Picks 2020: Round-by-Round Results, Grades

Bookmakers had Wills’ draft position set at 8.5 with -145 juice on the over and a +105 line on the under. Wills showed out well at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine with a 5.05 time in the 40-yard dash and a 34.5-inch vertical jump. A projected Day 1 starter, Wills is a rock-solid pass protector who also grades well as a run blocker.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Wills as the No. 6 overall player on his big board:

Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season. While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, he is an elite run blocker and has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

SI Draft Tracker

Position Groups Alabama Won't Have A Player Drafted Can be Counted On One Hand

2020 NFL Draft position previews for running backs, interior offensive linemen and tight ends

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy Selected 15th in 2020 NFL Draft

Jerry Jeudy was Alabama's second Biletnikoff Award winner to be a first-round draft selection since 2015

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III Selected 12th in the 2020 NFL Draft

Fastest player in the draft, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, ready to show what he can do in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Alabama Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Selected 10th in the 2020 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide anchor at right tackle a top draft pick, could end up playing on the left side in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Fantasy Impact of Tua Tagovailoa Being Drafted by the Miami Dolphins

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses the impact of Tua Tagovailoa joining the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Walsh

Fantasy Impact of Henry Ruggs III Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses Henry Ruggs III being the first Alabama wide receiver selected

Christopher Walsh

Instant Analysis: Henry Ruggs III Selected by the Raiders

The Sports Illustrated team discusses the first Alabama wide receiver taken in the draft, Henry Ruggs III

Christopher Walsh

Quick Reaction to Tua Tagovailoa Drafted by the Miami Dolphins

The Sports Illustrated team debates Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being selected by the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Walsh

Instant Analysis: Broncos add Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses the Denver Broncos taking Jerry Jeudy at No. 15

Christopher Walsh