Instant Reaction to Jedrick Wills Jr. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wills was raised in Lexington, Kentucky and attended Lafayette High School. Invited to the Under Armour All-America Game as a junior and senior, Wills left high school as the top college prospect in Kentucky. Wills played in 39 games for Alabama over three seasons and ended his career with 28 straight starts.

Wills has great size (6-foot-4, 312 pounds), overpowering strength and he is able to maintain his blocks throughout the play. Possessing a junkyard dog mean streak, Wills is a no mercy type of player who will quickly earn respect (fear) from every defense he faces. Playing most of his career at right tackle in Alabama’s NFL style offense, Wills was the blindside protector for Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa. Until Tua takes the field, there are no southpaw QBs in the NFL.

Bookmakers had Wills’ draft position set at 8.5 with -145 juice on the over and a +105 line on the under. Wills showed out well at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine with a 5.05 time in the 40-yard dash and a 34.5-inch vertical jump. A projected Day 1 starter, Wills is a rock-solid pass protector who also grades well as a run blocker.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Wills as the No. 6 overall player on his big board:

Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season. While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, he is an elite run blocker and has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side.