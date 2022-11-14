Skip to main content

Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, Network Announced

The annual game between Alabama and Auburn will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 2022 Iron Bowl now has a kickoff time and network.

The annual rivalry matchup between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the network's SEC Game of the Week.

Around the rest of the conference, Thanksgiving Day will feature the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at 6 p.m. (ESPN). On Black Friday, Arkansas will play at Missouri at 2:30 p.m. (CBS) followed by Florida at Florida State at 6:30 p.m. (ABC).

Saturday brings a duo of games at 11 a.m. in South Carolina at Clemson (ABC) and Georgia Tech at Georgia (ESPN). At 2 p.m., Kentucky will host Louisville (SEC Network) followed by the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M will take place at 6 p.m. (ESPN), with the final SEC game of the regular season between Tennessee and Vanderbilt beginning at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

Here is the full slate of SEC games for Thanksgiving weekend:

SEC Schedule - Thanksgiving Weekend

Thursday, November 24, 2022

6 p.m. CT - Mississippi State at Ole Miss, ESPN

Friday, November 25, 2022

2:30 p.m. CT - Arkansas at Missouri, CBS

6:30 p.m. CT - Florida at Florida State, ABC

Saturday, November 26, 2022

11 a.m. CT - South Carolina at Clemson, ABC

11 a.m. CT - Georgia Tech at Georgia, ESPN

2 p.m. CT - Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT - Auburn at Alabama, CBS

6 p.m. CT - LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT - Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

