Isabella Martin Set to join Alabama Gymnastics in January

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two-time USA Junior Olympic National Championship qualifier Isabella Martin has signed with the Crimson Tide and will join The University of Alabama gymnastics team in January as part of the 2021 squad. The Los Angeles, Calif. native is graduating high school early to join the Tide for the spring semester.

ISABELLA MARTIN SAID

“As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew that this would be the place I would get to call home for the next four years. All the coaches and girls were so warm and welcoming. I love how family-oriented the team atmosphere is. I was drawn to the amazing academic and athletic programs that this school has to offer and I can’t wait to be a part of the Bama family. “

HEAD COACH DANA DUCKWORTH SAID

“Izzy’s style of gymnastics, dance and movement exudes poise and elegance. Her dynamic skills and look on beam and floor will stand out. Since we met at Alabama Gymnastics camp, she has shown herself to be the epitome of true mental toughness. Even in unprecedented situations she is always supportive of the people she loves, amazes others with her positive attitude, always shows kindness and gives 100 percent effort to all aspects of her life regardless of circumstance. She will be an amazing teammate who wants to leave Alabama gymnastics as an even better version of herself than when she arrives and become a positive influence for upcoming generations while sharing her collegiate gymnastics journey with those around her.”

ABOUT MARTIN

  • Currently coached by Colden Raisher and Denis Pearlman at The Klub Gymnastics
  • Formerly coached by Sarah Korngold and Liang Zhao at Paramount Elite Gymnastics
  • Two-time USA Junior Olympic National Championships qualifier
  • Top-eight finisher in the all-around at the 2018 USA Junior Olympic National Championships
  • Top-five finisher on the balance beam at the 2018 USA Junior Olympic National Championships
  • Academic Honor Roll
  • Slated to graduate Granada Hills Charter High School in December 2020
  • Daughter of Ana and Chris Martin

Martin joins a freshman class that also includes Shania Adams, Sarah Duhe and Cam Machado.

