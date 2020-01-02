ORLANDO, Fla. — They came to play.

That was the biggest takeaway, and the one thing everyone had to wonder about with the University of Alabama football team playing on the New Year’s Day undercard Wednesday afternoon.

Sure, a matchup with Michigan looked pretty on paper, sort of like an Original Six showdown in the National Hockey League, but only if the teams weren’t too busy looking forward to next season.

That was in addition to Alabama having a depleted roster. Between injuries and players opting not to play and risk something that could affect their draft stock, the Wolverines weren’t getting the full Crimson Tide effect in the Citrus Bowl.

Among those absent …

No D.J. Dale.

No Trevon Diggs.

No Joshua McMillion.

No Dylan Moses.

No LaBryan Ray.

No Terrell Lewis.

No Tua Tagovailoa.

How easy would it have been for the rest of the Crimson Tide to pack it in early too?

But it didn’t.

Alabama didn't even let a Citrus Bowl record 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half, with opponents not missing a single attempt this season, phase it.

The natural reaction would have been "Ah, come on! What else could possibly happen?"

“I’m especially proud of this team for the adversity that we had to overcome this year, the perseverance that they showed, and the grit that they showed in coming out and playing the way they did in the second half,” Nick Saban said.

Even with Alabama pulling out a 35-16 victory over the Maize and Blue, the 2019 season will forever be remembered as a bit of a disappointment due to two close losses and the Crimson Tide missing the playoff for the first time.

While that’s a little unfair, it’s also the standard that’s been set by the Crimson Tide (11-2) under Saban.

So no one knew which Alabama team would show up. Would it be like the 2008 and 2013 teams that after being eliminated from the national title picture struggled in the Sugar Bowl against Utah and Oklahoma?

Or would it be more like the 2010 team, which after three losses ended up here in Orlando and after regrouping absolutely crushed Michigan State?

In terms of attitude it was more like the latter, but Alabama also faced an opponent that desperately wanted the win.

Even though Jim Harbaugh is through his fifth season with the Wolverines, he’s still searching for his signature win.

This would have qualified.

Imagine the spin that would have been heard out of Big Ten country had Michigan pulled off the victory.

The Wolverines clearly did their homework as well. They went after replacement for Diggs, Josh Jobe. They designed plays to get mismatches against the freshmen interior linebackers. They ran 80 plays, compared to 55 for Alabama, in an effort to keep the Crimson Tide wide receivers off the field.

It was a good game plan. It worked for a half.

Only wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who finished with 204 receiving yards, and running back Najee Harris, decided to take an impressive final bow along with numerous other players who will likely never suit up for the Crimson Tide again.

One has to wonder how many people told them not play.

Instead, they decided that wasn't how they wanted to go out, or be remembered.

“I think this team had a lot to prove in this game,” Saban said. “We have a culture of how we play football at Alabama with great effort, great toughness, but also discipline to execute, and accountability for everyone to do their job. That’s always been a trademark of what we do.

“I thought that maybe at the end of the year this year in a couple of games that we played, half of the LSU game and maybe Auburn, we didn’t really do that to the standard that I would like and to our expectation. I think that they players realized that.”

With Moses having already announced that he’s coming back next season, the air around the program has already changed. More payers are expected to join him back in Tuscaloosa, announcing in the near future, and there almost certainly won’t be the same kind of coaching turnover like the past two offseasons.

The 2010 win over the Spartans helped launch the 2011 and 2012 championships. At minimum, this one showed that Alabama's playoff absence may be a short one.

“We just wanted to come out and re-establish the Bama identity, the Bama factor,” senior linebacker and co-captain Anfernee Jennings said. “I feel like we did that in the second half and left on a good note.”