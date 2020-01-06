It’s With Heavy Heart That Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa Part Ways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It didn’t feel like a happy occasion.

Goodbyes seldom are.

When players announce they’re heading to the National Football League it’s usually because they believe they’re going to be a first-round selection and instant millionaires (at least that’s the way it works at Alabama). People say congratulations.

Only Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t smiling while making his announcement Monday.

There were no cries of joy from his parents, who were in the front row.

Nick Saban’s voice wavered when said that the quarterback “probably had had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we've ever had. And I'm not just talking about as a football player.”

“There’s a spirit about Tua, that you probably don’t understand. An unbelievable positive spirit.”

While one gets the feeling that a block party could erupt at any moment in South Beach — granted, it always feels like that, even on Mondays — as Miami Dolphins fans are convinced he’s the perfect fit for the franchise and the next Dan Marino, this eventually ended up being a decision that Tagovailoa felt he had to make.

But it wasn’t the decision he wanted to make.

And that’s ok.

Tagovailoa needed a month to make this announcement. He did his due diligence and solicited opinions from everyone.

He talked to his parents, his coaches (five times over the last week alone), his teammates, his pastor, his doctors NFL teams, and so on. He did it the right way and everything came up the same way. It’s too good of an opportunity to pass up. Being a top-10 pick roughly translates to a $20 million, four-year contract.

“I think this is the best thing for me and for my family to do,” Tagovailoa said after admitting he had gone back and forth on the decision.

“I’m optimistic that I’ll be able to play this upcoming season,” he said. “I think for right now, I’m more so worried about getting better as soon as possible, and see what I can do, at my pro day if I can't do [the team] pro day. It’s really all dependent on what the doctors have to say to the teams.”

That Tagovailoa was standing on his own without the use of a crutch following hip surgery was more than symbolic.

That’s why it was so hard to make this announcement. His heart was telling him one thing and his brain another. Tagoavailoa didn’t specifically say so, and didn’t answer a question about what had been the deciding factor, dodging it with ease like a charging defensive lineman.

However, his body language displayed something else.

It said he agonized over this decision.

Tagovailoa obviously feels like he has some unfinished business in Tuscaloosa, yet he’s still leaving heralded as the best quarterback in Crimson Tide history.

That’s no disrespect to AJ McCarron, who won two national titles, or any of the legends who had prolific pro careers like Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler and Bart Starr.

He’s leaving the Crimson Tide with the best career passer-efficiency rating in NCAA history – and before you dismiss that statistic remember it’s how the annual passing champion is determined.

By being named a first-team All-American last season he’ll be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.

He gave us second-and-26.

That all was enough to secure his status. Sort of like Namath playing with his knee issues, Crimson Tide fans can look past the setbacks.

Tagovailoa didn’t win a Heisman Trophy or play an entire season as a starter. Moving forward they’ll still look at every other quarterback and say, “But you should have seen Tua when he was here.”

Maybe someone will eclipse that. Maybe it’ll be soon. Regardless, Alabama hasn’t had a quarterback selected in the first-round of the NFL draft since Richard Todd in 1976. With the NFL desperate for top-notch quarterbacks, and franchises built around them, that streak is about to end.

“I’m content with the decision I’ve made,” Tagovailoa said about his feelings. “It’s more so what’s next.”

A couple of minutes later, just after the press conference concluded, a man with dirty blonde hair and a leather briefcase walked through the lobby at the Mal Moore Complex. It was agent Leigh Steinberg ready to sign his next superstar, adding the last piece of finality to the event.

Tagovailoa will still be around to continue his rehab and prepare for the draft, only everything else has changed.

Sort of like with the football program, which will never quite be the same again since the prospect from Hawaii decided to take a leap of faith in Alabama.