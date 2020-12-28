Jaden Shackelford Named SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford was named the SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Shackelford totaled 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the Crimson Tide's 85-69 win over East Tennessee State last Tuesday.

Here are Shackelford's stats from last week that earned him the honor, according to a press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Jaden Shackelford

Accounted for a season-best 26 points to lead Alabama to an 85-69 win over East Tennessee State on Dec. 22

Connected on a career-best eight threes on 61.5 percent shooting (8-of-13) from beyond the arc

Scored 16 of his 26 points after the intermission including knocking down five three-pointers (5-of-7)

He also grabbed four rebounds and played a season-high 34 minutes of action

The weekly honor is the second issued to Shackelford in his two season at Alabama, with his first coming the week of Feb. 17 earlier this year when he was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

After a solid first half against ETSU, Shackelford said following the game that hitting his shots early was what helped him develop confidence to score 26 points.

“Seeing shots going in early definitely attributes to the rest of the shots you take,” Shackelford said. “It helped me get going, it helped me get in rhythm but my confidence is always there. Those early shots in the first half helped me get going and I had to keep it going throughout the rest of the game to keep hitting shots for us.”