All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Jaden Shackelford Named SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

The Crimson Tide sophomore guard tallied 26 points last Tuesday against East Tennessee State
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford was named the SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Shackelford totaled 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the Crimson Tide's 85-69 win over East Tennessee State last Tuesday.

Here are Shackelford's stats from last week that earned him the honor, according to a press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Jaden Shackelford

  • Accounted for a season-best 26 points to lead Alabama to an 85-69 win over East Tennessee State on Dec. 22
  • Connected on a career-best eight threes on 61.5 percent shooting (8-of-13) from beyond the arc
  • Scored 16 of his 26 points after the intermission including knocking down five three-pointers (5-of-7)
  • He also grabbed four rebounds and played a season-high 34 minutes of action

The weekly honor is the second issued to Shackelford in his two season at Alabama, with his first coming the week of Feb. 17 earlier this year when he was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

After a solid first half against ETSU, Shackelford said following the game that hitting his shots early was what helped him develop confidence to score 26 points.

“Seeing shots going in early definitely attributes to the rest of the shots you take,” Shackelford said. “It helped me get going, it helped me get in rhythm but my confidence is always there. Those early shots in the first half helped me get going and I had to keep it going throughout the rest of the game to keep hitting shots for us.”

Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford Named SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Patrick Surtain II pick six vs. Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Notre Dame's Balanced Offense Next Challenge Facing Alabama Defense

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
BamaCentral+

Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Nick Saban against Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offers Updates on Landon Dickerson, Jaylen Waddle, and LaBryan Ray

Coley Stickles
All Things Bama

Alabama Swimming and Diving Coach Coley Stickles Steps Down; Replaced by Margo Geer

Steve Sarkisian, Kentucky game
All Things Bama

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Wins Broyles Award

Patrick Surtain II at Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Notre Dame's Ian Book, Ben Skowronek Impressed with Alabama DB Patrick Surtain

Brian Kelly
All Things Bama

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Describes Alabama Football's "Electric" Offense

FLGAI-121920-UFvs.Bama-Ac-15
All Things Bama

Six Alabama Players Named All-Americans by the Associated Press