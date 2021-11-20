Jaden Shackelford Surpasses 1,000 Career Point Marker in No. 14 Alabama's Dominant 86-59 Win over Oakland

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Other than a brief 18 seconds early in the first half, Alabama led wire to wire over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Alabama head coach Nate Oats warned about the dangers of Oakland and their zone defense heading into the matchup, but it was no problem for his team on Friday.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) held a 12-point halftime lead and continued to balloon the lead in the dominant 86-59 win over Oakland (2-2) in Coleman Coliseum Friday night.

It was a historic evening for junior point guard Jaden Shackelford. Not only was Shackelford the leading scorer for Alabama with 20 points, he also passed the 1,000 point marker for his career, becoming the 53rd Crimson Tide player to reach that milestone.

This may already be sounding like a broken record four games into the season, but it was another balanced scoring night for Alabama. Outside of Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, JD Davison and Charles Bediako all finished in double figures. The freshman guard Davison also added seven rebounds and five assists.

The game was tightly-contested early on, but an 13-2 run gave Alabama its first double-digit lead of the game at 28-15, and from that point the Grizzlies rarely got the deficit back down to single digits.

Because Alabama was able to build up such a big league, Oats was able to empty his bench late in the game including Alex Tchikou's first career appearance in an Alabama uniform after being injured all of last year. Fan favorite and walk on Tyler Barnes added some more info to the stat sheet, drilling a wide open three pointer.

Oakland was ice cold from the field in the first half and from beyond the arc all night long. Outside of forward Jamal Cain, who was valiant in defeat with 33 points, it was challenging for the Grizzlies' offense to get anything going against the Alabama defense.

Meanwhile, Alabama's percentage from three wasn't great (28%), but part of that was due to the high volume of shots the team got up. The Crimson Tide went 10-36 from beyond the arc with Shackelford and Quinerly making three each.

With the win, Alabama secured a 4-0 record through the first four games at Coleman Coliseum.

