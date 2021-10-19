Jaden Shackleford Named to 2022 Jerry West Award Watch List

Alabama men's basketball guard Jaden Shackelford is one of 20 candidates named to the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday morning.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

JADEN SHACKELFORD NOTES

Finished last season leading Alabama in scoring (14.0 ppg), field goals made (154) and attempted (376) and free throw percentage (75.6 percent)

Earned SEC Second Team All-Conference honors while playing in all 33 contests making 32 starts

Tested the NBA waters over the summer as well as the transfer portal before ultimately returning to Alabama for his junior season

Ranked as the team leader in double-figure scoring games (26), 20-point scoring games (6) and charges taken (16)

Finished fifth in the conference in total points (461) and fourth in 3-point field goals made (63)

Has scored 927 career points across his two seasons at Alabama – only 73 points shy of becoming the 53rd UA player to eclipse 1,000 points in his career





In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame's selection committee and the winner will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2022.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

