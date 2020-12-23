Jahvon Quinerly's Play-Making Ability Proves Pivotal in Victory Over ETSU

Quinerly's 14 points and season-high nine assists propelled the Crimson Tide over the Buccaneers in its final non-conference game before SEC play on Tuesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being left out of the starting lineup against Western Kentucky over the weekend, University of Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly found himself back in the first five on Tuesday night against East Tennessee State.

In an 85-69 win over the Buccaneers, he ended up putting up his most effective outing of the season: 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, nine assists, two rebounds, one steal, and only one turnover.

"I felt good out there," Quinerly said postgame. "Coming out of the starting lineup, that really didn't affect me at all. I just want to help this team win at the end of the day."

Quinerly's nine assists were a game-high and season-high for the sophomore playmaker. His teammate, Jaden Shackelford, drilled eight three-pointers on the night, three of which were off of passes from the Crimson Tide's lead guard.

"I felt like I was seeing the floor a lot better tonight," Quinerly said. "I was able to find guys like Shack, Primo, when I drove and the defense collapsed. That's something I had been working on in practice."

Alabama was 16 points better with Quinerly on the floor in his 35 minutes of action, showcasing the kind of motor he can be for a Crimson Tide offense that was only shooting 40 percent from the field, which was last in the SEC coming into this meeting with the Buccaneers.

His stellar play was even-more needed because of guard John Petty Jr. and forward James Rojas not suiting up because of "in-house issues" per coach Nate Oats.

"I thought Quinerly was great," Oats said. "We have been talking to him about getting the ball out of his hands sooner, moving the ball quicker, and I thought he did a better job of that tonight. To get nine assists and only one turnover was huge."

"But he found guys tonight. He got the ball moving early. He was a much better point guard. I challenged him and told him, 'With the weapons we have around you, we should be in the upper-echelon of the SEC in assists.' That's what we are looking for is games like he had tonight."

Oats also praised Quinerly's defensive prowess in the second half against the Buccaneers, which his efforts on that end of the floor were something that led to him coming off the bench against the Hilltoppers originally.

"On the defensive end, he really dug into his stance and stayed in front of [David] Sloan well in the second half," Oats said. "We had problems with Sloan in the first half, but he did much better in the second."

Buccaneers guard David Sloan only scored six points across the final 20 minutes and he turned the ball over four times as well.

Quinerly is still scratching the surface of the kind of point guard he can be in Oats' system and, after sitting out all of last year, it appears he is getting more and more comfortable at the right time as Alabama opens up SEC play with Ole Miss next Tuesday night.

"Those little slumps don't affect me at the end of the day," Quinerly said. "I'm a hard worker and I'm going to stay in the gym and stay working and stay confident in my shot, myself, and in my game. I feel like I got a lot of room for improvement going into SEC play so I'm excited for that and happy we got the win tonight."