Jalen Hurts is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In his first professional start, the former Alabama star led the Philadelphia Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints

There's a new signal caller in the City of Brotherly Love.

In his first professional start, quarterback Jalen Hurts propelled the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles over the 10-2 New Orleans Saints, 24-21, on Sunday afternoon as theformer University of Alabama standout completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown, while adding 106 yards on the ground on 18 carries.

It was vintage Hurts, reminiscent of his days at the Capstone, and because of those efforts, he is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Next Sunday, the Eagles will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 3:05 (CT) on FOX, where Hurts will get another crack at it.

Honorable mention

Derrick Henry made history by becoming the first running back in NFL history to have four games with 200-plus yards rushing and two touchdowns. He had 215 yards and two scores in the Tennessee Titans' 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa battled back against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-48 passing in a 33-27 defeat.

Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore's Bradley Bozeman, Washington's Jonathan Allen, and New York's Dalvin Tomlinson were all nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence on and off the field.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace had three passes defended and one interception to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-15, on Sunday Night Football.

