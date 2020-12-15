Jalen Hurts is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
There's a new signal caller in the City of Brotherly Love.
In his first professional start, quarterback Jalen Hurts propelled the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles over the 10-2 New Orleans Saints, 24-21, on Sunday afternoon as theformer University of Alabama standout completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown, while adding 106 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
It was vintage Hurts, reminiscent of his days at the Capstone, and because of those efforts, he is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Next Sunday, the Eagles will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 3:05 (CT) on FOX, where Hurts will get another crack at it.
Honorable mention
- Derrick Henry made history by becoming the first running back in NFL history to have four games with 200-plus yards rushing and two touchdowns. He had 215 yards and two scores in the Tennessee Titans' 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa battled back against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-48 passing in a 33-27 defeat.
- Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Baltimore's Bradley Bozeman, Washington's Jonathan Allen, and New York's Dalvin Tomlinson were all nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence on and off the field.
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace had three passes defended and one interception to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-15, on Sunday Night Football.
Previous Winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs
Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa
Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas
Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry
Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 Derrick Henry
Dec. 3 -Dec. 9 Henry Ruggs III