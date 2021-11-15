TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football junior wide receiver Jameson Williams is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 8-14, 2021. It is Williams' third time this season being selected as Athlete of the Week.

Against the New Mexico State Aggies last Saturday, Williams caught six of his seven targets and registered 158 receiving yards along with three touchdowns. His highlight play of the game was a 50-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter to give the Crimson Tide its first points of the game and a lead that it would never relinquish.

Williams' 158 receiving yards also put him over the 1,000-yard receiving milestone on the season. In total, Williams has made 51 receptions for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams is currently averaging 20.2 yards per catch and 102.8 receiving yards per game.

Also considered:

1. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

Completed 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns, just one touchdown shy of tying Tua Tagovailoa's program record for most touchdown passes in a single game

Passed the 3,000-yard mark in terms of passing yards on the season

2. Keon Ellis (senior guard, men's basketball)

Led Alabama in points against Louisiana Tech with 18, then recorded a double-double against SDSU with 15 points and 13 rebounds

With his nine rebounds against the Bulldogs combined with the 13 from his game with the Jackrabbits, Ellis leads the Crimson Tide in rebounds so far this season with 22

3. Allie Berk (junior midfielder, soccer)

Recorded Alabama's lone goal against Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, enough to advance the Crimson Tide to the second round

The goal gave Alabama its first postseason victory in program history

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams