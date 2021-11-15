Jameson Williams Named Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior wide receiver Jameson Williams was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Monday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Jameson Williams was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Monday afternoon.

Williams is one of 10 semifinalists on this year’s list. Alabama has had three winners of the Biletnikoff, including DeVonta Smith (2020), Jerry Jeudy (2018) and Amari Cooper (2014).

Jameson Williams

Wide Receiver, Junior

Leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks sixth nationally in receiving touchdowns with 10

Totaled 1,028 receiving yards to lead the league and rank 10th among Division I wideouts

Averaging an SEC-best 102.8 receiving yards per game and has eclipsed the 100-yard marker on five occasions this season, including four his last five games

Recorded eight receptions of 50 yards or more in 2021 with seven of those eight plays resulting in a touchdown

Became just the 12th Alabama wideout to go over 1,000 yards in a single season after his 158-yard performance against New Mexico State last Saturday

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position – wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back – who catches a pass is eligible for the award. The winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on the ESPN College Football Awards presented by Home Depot in early December.