November 15, 2021
Jameson Williams Named Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award
Jameson Williams Named Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

The Crimson Tide junior wide receiver joins the list of 10 wide receivers up for college football's highest honor for the position.
TG Paschal/BamaCentral

The Crimson Tide junior wide receiver joins the list of 10 wide receivers up for college football's highest honor for the position.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior wide receiver Jameson Williams was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Monday.

Williams is one of 10 semifinalists named for the award, which is given annually to the best wide receiver in college football. In total, three former Crimson Tide receivers have won the award, including 2020 Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy in 2018 and Amari Cooper in 2014.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Football’s Jameson Williams Named Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

The junior is part of a list of 10 pass-catchers from around the country

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Jameson Williams was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Monday afternoon.

Williams is one of 10 semifinalists on this year’s list. Alabama has had three winners of the Biletnikoff, including DeVonta Smith (2020), Jerry Jeudy (2018) and Amari Cooper (2014).

Jameson Williams

Wide Receiver, Junior

  • Leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks sixth nationally in receiving touchdowns with 10
  • Totaled 1,028 receiving yards to lead the league and rank 10th among Division I wideouts
  • Averaging an SEC-best 102.8 receiving yards per game and has eclipsed the 100-yard marker on five occasions this season, including four his last five games
  • Recorded eight receptions of 50 yards or more in 2021 with seven of those eight plays resulting in a touchdown
  • Became just the 12th Alabama wideout to go over 1,000 yards in a single season after his 158-yard performance against New Mexico State last Saturday

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position – wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back – who catches a pass is eligible for the award. The winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on the ESPN College Football Awards presented by Home Depot in early December.

Jameson Williams
