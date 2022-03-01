Skip to main content
JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Green had a season high in points and rebounds in the Denver Nuggets win over Portland on Sunday.

While Alabama basketball has continued to stay hot this past week going 2-0 and winning five of its last six overall, it was another good week for former Crimson Tide stars in the NBA and other professional leagues including this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green had a season high in points, rebounds and minutes played Sunday  in Denver's 124-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazer's to win this week's award. Green had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. He was an efficient 7-8 shooting from the floor. 

Green also 12 points and three rebounds in the Nuggets win over the Kings on Thursday. Now in his eighth season in the NBA overall and second with the Nuggets, Green provides valuable minutes for the Nuggets of the bench and was a big part of their playoff run last season. 

The 2008 McDonald's All-American played at Alabama under Anthony Grant from 2008-2012 and was 2011 First Team all-SEC. He helped lead Alabama to the NCAA tournament in 2012 and is part of the 1,000 point club at Alabama. 

This season with the Nuggets, Green is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. 

Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (0) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore (23) during the second half at Moda Center.
