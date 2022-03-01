JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

While Alabama basketball has continued to stay hot this past week going 2-0 and winning five of its last six overall, it was another good week for former Crimson Tide stars in the NBA and other professional leagues including this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green had a season high in points, rebounds and minutes played Sunday in Denver's 124-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazer's to win this week's award. Green had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. He was an efficient 7-8 shooting from the floor.

Green also 12 points and three rebounds in the Nuggets win over the Kings on Thursday. Now in his eighth season in the NBA overall and second with the Nuggets, Green provides valuable minutes for the Nuggets of the bench and was a big part of their playoff run last season.

The 2008 McDonald's All-American played at Alabama under Anthony Grant from 2008-2012 and was 2011 First Team all-SEC. He helped lead Alabama to the NCAA tournament in 2012 and is part of the 1,000 point club at Alabama.

This season with the Nuggets, Green is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 8- Feb. 14- A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, DL

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour