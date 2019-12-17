Jared Mayden Wins 'Good Guy' Award from Crimson Tide Writers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama senior safety Jared Mayden was presented with the 'Good Guy' Award from the Crimson Tide writers on Tuesday morning.

The award recognizes the player who makes himself regularly available and gives poignant answers throughout the season.

Junior safety Xavier McKinney was second in media voting, followed by junior tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Mayden had never been in the Crimson Tide interview room before landing a starting job this season.

He leads the Crimson Tide defense is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference with four interceptions, totaling 54 yards on the returns

Overall, he's recorded 53 tackles, including one for loss, with three pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries in 11 games (10 starts.)

Fittingly, Mayden was presented with the award after being the first player interviewed during bowl practices.

Alabama Media 'Good Guy' Award winners

2014: Cyrus Jones

2015: Reggie Ragland

2016: Ryan Anderson

2017: Rashaan Evans

2018: Josh Jacobs

2019: Jared Mayden