Jasmine Walker is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama women's basketball junior forward Jasmine Walker is this week's the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-12.

Walker completed her third double-double of the season in Alabama's 75-48 route of Auburn Sunday down on the plains, registering 23 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

Walker is currently second on the Crimson Tide in points with 196 but leads the team in rebounds with 118 as well as 3-pointers with 34 made on 87 attempts.

Also considered:

1. Zhe Zhou (men's tennis, senior)

Went 2-0 in Alabama Spring Shootout in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and was named co-winner of the tournament on Jan. 12

Zhou defeated Kiger (UNC), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, defeated Delcour (USA), 6-3, 6-4

2. Herbert Jones (men's basketball, junior)

Led team in points with 18 points in the Crimson Tides 76-67 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 11

Also tied for team-lead in assists with four and tied for second in rebounds with seven

3. John Petty, Jr. (men's basketball, junior)

Finished second on the team in points with 16 in loss to Kentucky

Led solid defensive effort with four blocks and tied for second on team in rebounds with seven

Was only player to find any sort of success from behind the 3-point line with three threes made on eight attempts

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker