Jaylen Waddle Named to 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

University of Alabama junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday. 

The Paul Hornung Award honors the most versatile player in college football and the watch list is complied of 50 players from around the country. Alabama has never had a winner of this honor in its illustrious history. 

Waddle, who also returns kicks and punts, has caught 78 passes for a total of 1,408 yards and 13 touchdowns during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. In the return game, the rising junior has three (two punt, one kick) special teams scores. 

In 2019, he led the nation and set the school record for punt return yards with an average of 24.4. Waddle won SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and earned All-American honors as a sophomore. 

As far as the 2020 season goes, Waddle will assume more responsibility on the offensive side of the ball to offset the departures of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, who were both first-round NFL draft picks this spring. 

He, alongside senior pass catcher DeVonta Smith, will make for one of the best receivers tandems in the nation. 

 Other Alabama players on preseason watch lists:

RB Najee Harris, Doak Walker

QB Mac Jones, Davey O'Brien

LB Dylan Moses, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Chuck Bednarik, Dick Butkus

DB Patrick Surtain II, Chuck Bednarik

LB Shane Lee, Dick Butkus

TE Carl Tucker Jr., John Mackey

WR DeVonta Smith, Fred Biletnikoff

WR Jaylen Waddle Fred Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung Award

TE Miller Forristall, Wuerffel Trophy

