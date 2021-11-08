Ahead of First Game in Alabama Uniform, JD Davison Explains Why He Chose the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To some it may have seemed like the obvious choice. Of course JD Davison was going to pick the Crimson Tide since he's from Letohatchee about two hours south of Tuscaloosa.

However, that's not the case according to Davison. Or at least it wasn't the main reason he chose to roll with the Crimson Tide.

"People think it was just because I'm staying at home," Davison said. "It is one of those, but the real reason was the play style. I just believe this fits my whole play style, and it was the best fit for me."

Under Nate Oats, Alabama has shown that it can turn shooting guards into NBA prospects with guys like Kira Lewis Jr. and Joshua Primo.

Davison liked what he saw out of Oats and his system, and the freshman point guard believes that the Crimson Tide will be the best place for him to play.

"When I recruited him, I made the point to him like, 'Listen. If we were out in the middle of nowhere on the opposite side of country, if we were in Montana, Washington, wherever, I think this would be the best program for you because of the way we play.'" Oats said. "The fact that we're two hours up the road is just icing on the cake."

It's a recruiting strategy that's been effective for Oats. His fast, heavy three-point shooting style of play is attractive to top guard talents across the country. (Evidenced by some of the recent commits, like 2022 guard Jaden Bradley.)

Throughout the preseason, Oats has been complimentary of not just Davison's talent and ability, but also his drive to come in and work hard. As such a highly-touted prospect, it would be easy for him to come in with an ego. That hasn't been the case according to Oats.

"JD's been really coachable," Oats said. "He's been a great teammate. He's been a little bit more vocal than what I thought maybe he'd be. He's got a really great IQ. He passes the ball great."

The Alabama head coach also said that Davison has been the assists leader throughout practice along side returning point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Two areas where he's still improving are his shooting and defensive ability. Most high-level high school basketball players aren't used to having to play defense, but Oats said Davison's athleticism gives him the chance to be elite.

"We've just got to get him to keep growing on that end and learn what we want out of him," Oats said.

Davison was one of the highest-rated high school basketball products ever in the state of Alabama. The five-star prospect could've gone to play anywhere in the country. He ended up in Tuscaloosa and now will get the chance to wear the Alabama uniform for the first time in the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

"Playing here in front of our fans, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be fun, and we're gonna come out and play hard," Davison said.

This story will be updated with video.