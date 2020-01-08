Jerome Ford Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-freshman reserve running back Jerome Ford has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a new report.

The report came via a tweet from Matt Zenitz of AL.com Wednesday afternoon:

The report comes after Ford posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon that hinted at his departure from the Crimson Tide.

After being redshirted his freshman season, Ford received the first start at the running back position in the 2019 season against Duke due to juniors Najee Harris and Brian Robinson, Jr., serving first-quarter suspensions. In that game, Ford registered 64 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, leading all Alabama running backs.

His numbers over the next few games began to dwindle, as Ford took a backseat to Harris and Robinson.

Ford was the No. 6 overall running back in the 2018 recruiting class, hailing from Armwood High School in Florida.