Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood named first-team All-Americans by coaches

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and junior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood were named first-team All-Americans buy the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Senior defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, senior defensive back Trevon Diggs, junior safety Xavier McKinney and junior offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. were all second-team choices.

Overlooked was sophomore Jaylen Waddle as the coaches name an all-purpose player instead of a kick and/or punt returner. Consequently, it guaranteed that Alabama won't have a consensus All-American this season.

The AFCA is one of five services the NCAA uses to determine consensus and unanimous status. The final team by the Football Writers Association of America will be released Friday.

Jeudy leads Alabama in receptions with 71, for 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

His 47 catches for a first down or touchdown top the team, while the 25 explosive receptions of 16-plus yards are second.

Juedy's 25 career touchdown are second all-time at Alabama, and his 2,538 receiving yards are fifth.

Leatherwood graded out at 90 percent for the season at left tackle. He allowed only two sacks and three quarterback hurries in 694 snaps and missed only six assignments (99.1 percent)

Alabama has now had 82 players honored a total of 88 times by the AFCA, the most of any program in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

2019 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Team – First Team

Offense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

WR *Jerry Jeudy 6-1 192 Jr. Alabama Nick Saban Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)

WR Ja’Marr Chase 6-1 200 So. LSU Ed Orgeron Harvey, La. (Archbishop Rummel)

TE Harrison Bryant 6-5 240 Sr. Florida Atlantic Lane Kiffin Gray, Ga. (John Milledge Academy)

OL Alex Leatherwood 6-6 310 Jr. Alabama Nick Saban Pensacola, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)

OL John Simpson 6-4 330 Sr. Clemson Dabo Swinney North Charleston, S.C. (Fort Dorchester)

C Tyler Biadasz 6-3 321 Jr. Wisconsin Paul Chryst Amherst, Wis. (Amherst)

OL Andrew Thomas 6-5 320 Jr. Georgia Kirby Smart Lithonia, Ga. (Pace Academy)

OL Penei Sewell 6-6 325 So. Oregon Mario Cristobal Malaeimi, American Samoa (Desert Hills (UT))

QB Joe Burrow 6-4 216 Sr. LSU Ed Orgeron Athens, Ohio (Athens)

RB *Jonathan Taylor 5-11 219 Jr. Wisconsin Paul Chryst Salem, N.J. (Salem)

RB Chuba Hubbard 6-1 207 R-So. Oklahoma State Mike Gundy Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada (Bev Facey)

Defense

DL Derrick Brown 6-5 318 Sr. Auburn Gus Malzahn Sugar Hill, Ga. (Lanier)

DL James Lynch 6-4 295 Jr. Baylor Matt Rhule Round Rock, Tex. (Round Rock)

DL Chase Young 6-5 265 Jr. Ohio State Ryan Day Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

DL Bradlee Anae 6-3 265 Sr. Utah Kyle Whittingham Laie, Hawaii (Kahuku)

LB Evan Weaver 6-3 235 Sr. California Justin Wilcox Spokane, Wash. (Gonzaga Prep)

LB Isaiah Simmons 6-4 230 Jr. Clemson Dabo Swinney Olathe, Kan. (Olathe North)

LB Micah Parsons 6-3 245 So. Penn State James Franklin Harrisburg, Pa. (Harrisburg)

DB Derek Stingley Jr. 6-1 190 Fr. LSU Ed Orgeron Baton Rouge, La. (Dunham)

DB Antoine Winfield Jr. 5-10 205 R-So. Minnesota P.J. Fleck The Woodlands, Tex. (The Woodlands)

DB Jeff Okudah 6-1 200 Jr. Ohio State Ryan Day Grand Prairie, Tex. (South Grand Prairie)

DB *Grant Delpit 6-3 203 Jr. LSU Ed Orgeron Houston, Texas (IMG Academy)

Specialists

P Max Duffy 6-1 186 Jr. Kentucky Mark Stoops Perth, Australia (Curtin/Kent Street)

PK Rodrigo Blankenship 6-1 191 Sr. Georgia Kirby Smart Marietta, Ga. (Sprayberry)

AP Lynn Bowden Jr. 6-1 199 Jr. Kentucky Mark Stoops Youngstown, Ohio (Warren Harding)

*–2018 AFCA All-American

2019 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Team – Second Team

Offense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

WR Ceedee Lamb 6-2 189 Jr. Oklahoma Lincoln Riley Richmond, Tex. (Foster)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. 6-4 220 Sr. USC Clay Helton Woodland Hills, Calif. (Oaks Christian)

TE Pat Freiermuth 6-5 256 So. Penn State James Franklin Merrimac, Mass. (Brooks School)

OL Jedrick Wills Jr. 6-5 320 Jr. Alabama Nick Saban Lexington, Ky. (Lafayette)

OL Tristan Wirfs 6-5 322 Jr. Iowa Kirk Ferentz Mount Vernon, Iowa (Mount Vernon)

C Lloyd Cushenberry III 6-4 315 Jr. LSU Ed Orgeron Carville, La. (Dutchtown)

OL Tommy Kraemer 6-5 319 Sr. Notre Dame Brian Kelly Cincinnati, Ohio (Elder)

OL Wyatt Davis 6-4 313 So. Ohio State Ryan Day Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

QB Justin Fields 6-3 223 So. Ohio State Ryan Day Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison)

RB *Travis Etienne 5-10 210 Jr. Clemson Dabo Swinney Jennings, La. (Jennings)

RB J.K. Dobbins 5-10 217 Jr. Ohio State Ryan Day La Grange, Tex. (La Grange)

Defense

DL Raekwon Davis 6-7 312 Sr. Alabama Nick Saban Meridian, Miss. (Meridian)

DL Marlon Davidson 6-3 278 Sr. Auburn Gus Malzahn Greenville, Ala. (Greenville)

DL Curtis Weaver 6-3 265 R-Jr. Boise State Bryan Harsin Long Beach, Calif. (St. Anthony)

DL AJ Epenesa 6-6 280 Jr. Iowa Kirk Ferentz Glen Carbon, Ill. (Edwardsville)

LB Kenneth Murray 6-2 234 Jr. Oklahoma Lincoln Riley Missouri City, Tex. (Elkins)

LB Jordyn Brooks 6-1 245 Sr. Texas Tech Matt Wells Houston, Tex. (Stratford)

LB Zack Baun 6-3 235 Sr. Wisconsin Paul Chryst Brown Deer, Wis. (Brown Deer)

DB Xavier McKinney 6-1 200 Jr. Alabama Nick Saban Roswell, Ga. (Roswell)

DB Trevon Diggs 6-2 207 Sr. Alabama Nick Saban Gaithersburg, Md. (Avalon School)

DB J.R. Reed 6-1 194 Sr. Georgia Kirby Smart Frisco, Tex. (Prestonwood Christian)

DB Julian Blackmon 6-1 204 Sr. Utah Kyle Whittingham Layton, Utah (Layton)

Specialists

P *Braden Mann 5-11 195 Sr. Texas A & M Jimbo Fisher Houston, Tex. (Cy-Fair)

PK Keith Duncan 5-10 180 Jr. Iowa Kirk Ferentz Weddington, N.C. (Weddington)

AP Kenneth Gainwell 5-11 191 R-Fr. Memphis Mike Norvell Yazoo City, Mo. (Yazoo City)