Alabama Basketball's John Petty Jr. Focuses on Consistency Heading into 2020 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men’s basketball senior guard John Petty Jr. doesn’t want anyone to compare him to other players, college or NBA.

Simply put, he wants his own efforts on the court to speak for themselves.

“Offensively I never really put a comparison on myself,” Petty said. “People have told me before that if I ever play at the next level my role would probably be something like Danny Green but I never really put a player comparison on for myself and defensively I’ve never really done that either. I just learn the game and go out and do it the best way I can as possible.”

At the end of last season, Petty announced that he would be testing the waters of the NBA draft along with teammates Kira Lewis Jr. and Herbert Jones. While Lewis ultimately signed with an agent and is expected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft, both Petty and Jones opted to return to the Crimson Tide for their senior seasons.

While returning for one more season was probably not exactly what Petty had in mind when he initially announced that he would proceed forward with the draft process, Alabama fans were ecstatic upon his return.

And with good reason.

In the 2019-2020 season, Petty led the SEC and ranked ninth in the county in three-point percentage at 44 percent. He also ranked second in the conference and 26th nationally in threes made per game with 2.93. After leading the team in rebounding (6.6 per game) and finishing second in assists (2.5 per game) and minutes (33.5 per game) along with third in scoring (14.5 points per game), his return was rightfully welcomed by fans.

When considering whether or not he would return, Petty weighed both the opinions of his friends and family as well was what second-year coach Nate Oats and his teammates had to say.

“I talked to Oats, talked to the new guys that came in just seeing all the pieces we had together and I figured you know why not put two years together with two teams that I feel like could have went real far in the NCAA tournament so I decided to come back and finish my last year,” Petty said.

Throughout his years at Alabama, one key factor that Petty has seemed to miss is consistency. While his play from beyond the arc has always been steady, his defensive play and problems with effort in his freshman and sophomore seasons were his downfall.

While the NBA scouts might not have been as optimistic on Petty as he would have liked — noting the problems with his consistency — he said they gave him a lot of constructive advice that he intends to follow in his senior season so that he might play professional basketball after his days with the Crimson Tide come to an end.

“Some of the feedback that I got — you know just basically talking about my jump shot,” Petty said. “Talking about my numbers that I shot from three last year, how elite they were and basically they just told me that they wanted to see me repeat it. They wanted to see a guy who can do that consistently day in and day out and my first two years it was kind of up and down so I figured I got to come back my last year and put together a year and also win with my team so I figured that would help me out a lot as well, too.”

The upcoming season will undoubtedly be unlike any other due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As the season approaches, players and most likely entire teams opting out is to be expected if the sport emulates college football. That being said, the season is quickly approaching and there has not been nearly as much pushback aside from a delay to its start.

After undergoing summer workouts and several weeks of practices, Petty said that adjusting to what people are referring to as ‘the new normal’ has been difficult for him and his teammates, but despite following the guidelines he and his fellow players have been able to bond and mesh together this offseason.

“It’s affected us pretty hard but you know guys, our coaching staffs, our trainer has done a great job with keeping everybody safe along with us being able to bond and have fun together,” Petty said. “We still take all our precautions and doing everything the right way but our guys still have been able to bond and still share some time together.”

Alabama basketball enters the 2020-2021 season with high hopes. Combining returning players like Petty, Jones, Shackelford and Quinerly along with the new additions from a loaded 2020 signing class, things are most definitely looking up for the program. While Petty has been a leader on the team for a couple of seasons now, 2020 is his time to take over the reigns and lead the team to its potential.