TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's been a feeling around the Alabama men's basketball program for a while that if John Petty Jr. starts getting a hot hand away from Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide could be an extremely tough team to beat. 

That's exactly what's been happening of late.

After averaging 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins against Samford and Belmont, Petty is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for Dec. 16-22. 

Petty tied his own school record of 10 made 3-pointers and finished with 39 points and 10 rebounds against Samford during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic played inside Legacy Arena.

Due in part to Petty's performance Alabama set a school record with 105 points, the most scored in a true road game in program history (101 points set on Dec. 4, 2004 in a triple overtime loss at Charlotte).

Petty connected on 12-of-18 shots from the field and 10-of-13 from beyond the arc, the same exact total of threes made and attempted when he originally set the program record back on Nov. 17, 2017 vs. Alabama A&M. 

"Incredible performance from Petty," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said during his postgame press conference.

Alabama set new season-high marks in points, field goals made (33), three-pointers made (17), three-point field goal percentage (50.0 percent, 17-of-34) and free throw percentage (84.6 percent, 22-of-26).

The game also marked the fourth time in Petty's career that he hit seven or more threes in a game, more than any other player in Alabama history.

For an encore, Petty was 4-of-7 from deep to finish with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to help lead a 92-72 victory over Belmont at the 2019 Rocket City Classic in Huntsville. 

It marked his third double-double over the team's previous five games after having never recorded one over his first 76 career games. 

Additionally, it was the sixth time in Petty's last seven games he reached double digits.

Also considered ...

 Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Alabama pull away from Bethune-Cookman, 60-49, in the annual 5 Grade Fastbreak Game at Coleman Coliseum. She also had five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Against Radford she had 12 points and four assists. 

• Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover against Belmont. 

• Sophomore  De'Sha Benjamin had her second double-double of the season, notching 15 points and 11 rebounds against Bethune-Cookman.

• Junior Jasmine Walker finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 14 points with nine boards in Alabama's blowout win 85-51, against Radford. 

• Freshman Jaden Shackelford netted a team-high 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc against Belmont.  

• Junior forward/guard Herbert Jones had  15 points, 6 boards and 5 assists against Belmont.

• Alabama Diver Kevin Li win the 1-meter springboard at the Auburn Invitational after posting 353.80 points in the finals, more 14 points ahead of the field. He also  had a career-best score off the 3-meter board with 414.65 points.

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Nov. 25-Dec. 1: Jaylen Waddle

Dec. 2-8: Alex Reese

Dec. 9-15: Ashley Knight

Dec. 16-22: John Petty Jr.

 Note: There will be no Athlete of the Week next week due to all teams enjoying the holiday break.

