Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

On Sunday, former University of Alabama tailback Josh Jacobs picked up right where he left off, after his stellar rookie campaign a year ago. 

The shifty running back carried the ball 25 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns, catching four passes for 46 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' 34-30 defeat of the Carolina Panthers. 

His first touchdown of the afternoon was the first in Las Vegas' short franchise history. Jacobs' six-yard touchdown run with 4:08 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the black and grey the lead, and they never looked back.

Jacobs and the Raiders will be back in action on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football next week. 

Honorable mention

  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
  • In that same game, Falcons wideout Julio Jones added nine receptions for 150 yards.
  • Former Alabama tennis player Alexa Guarachi and her partner, Desirae Krawczyk, won the women's double title at the Istanbul Open. It was her second-ever WTA doubles championship.
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull had a solid outing in one of his two starts this past week. Last Tuesday, he pitched six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out three batters and earning his fourth win of the season.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8 Tommy Hunter 

