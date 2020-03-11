Just a Minute: Alabama Should Go Ahead and Close A-Day

This will be an unpopular notion, and one that will be called both an over-reaction and an opinion that’s politically motivated.

I assure you that it’s not, nor was it an easy one to come by. Having lived in Tuscaloosa for 16 years I fully understand the importance of A-Day – not only economically, but culturally and in recruiting.

Plus, I really, really hope I end up being wrong.

It’s time for Alabama to go ahead make the decision to make A-Day closed this year.

As I write/record this, there hasn’t been a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state yet. A-Day is still more than a month away on April 18 and the Crimson Tide won’t open spring practice until Friday.

But there have been confirmed cases in the surrounding states, and as a nation we’re barely beginning to test people. Spring break is about to result in students traveling all over the world, from beaches to cruises and countries where the virus is already causing shutdowns. Sporting events are already being cancelled or closed, here and abroad.

Medical experts tell us this is only going worse. Outbreaks are expected as the virus can spread exponentially, meaning one person can quickly give it to untold numbers.

We’ve already seen that in places like Washington, Los Angeles and New York, and in numerous other countries. For example, in less than a month, Italy has gone from having only three cases of the coronavirus to the highest number of cases and deaths outside of China, where it originated. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had 631 deaths and 10,000-plus confirmed cases from throughout all 20 regions of the country.

For those who think this is a lot like the flu, please educate yourself some more about the situation. If you get the coronavirus and if it gets into your lungs there may not be a lot that can be done regardless of your age.

Moreover, we’re still in the early stages of this. The best estimates are that thousands of people will die. The worst are more than a million could perish. That’s not in the world, but the United States.

The university and the City of Tuscaloosa are already at a state of awareness, and borderline emergency, preparing for when, and not if, the virus will reach here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been warning Americans over the age of 60, especially those with underlying health conditions, to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from large crowds.

A-Day is the largest crowd this side of the state will have until the fall.

A-Day isn’t even a game that counts toward anything, it’s an exhibition. Moreover, Bryant-Denny Stadium is in the process of being renovated, which has already led to numerous logistical issues and limiting attendance to a maximum of 30,000-35,000. Those people will be in pretty tight as well.

How much fun are you going to have if following kickoff someone down the row sneezes or coughs? People will travel for A-Day from all over, places like Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida, four of the 30 states that already have confirmed cases.

However, if that doesn’t convince you, how about this: Imagine you go and get the coronavirus. It doesn’t kill you, but it does cause the death of someone you love.

That’s not worth any game, much less a scrimmage.