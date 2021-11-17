Just A Minute: Is this Another Bad College Football Playoff Committee?

The College Football Playoff committee is again making some questionable calls and decisions when it comes to ranking teams.

For the past couple of years I've been really wondering about the playoff committee due to inconsistencies and some questionable calls.

It goes back to 2019, when Alabama was ranked fifth at 10-1. It had lost 46-41 to LSU, which was No. 2 at the time.

Then Alabama lost at No. 15 Auburn, 48-45.

The two losses were both to ranked opponents, and by a total of eight points. The committee dropped Alabama to No. 12.

It made me think that no one on the committee had seen Alabama play that season, or had a good feel for just how tough SEC is on a regular basis.

Heading into championship week, Wisconsin was the top two-loss team at No. 8. The Badgers had been blown out by Ohio State and lost to an unranked Illinois team.

They then lost again to Ohio State again in the Big Ten Championship. The three-loss Badgers stayed at No. 8. The top two-loss team was Georgia at No. 5, which got thumped in the SEC Championship Game by LSU, 37-10. The Bulldogs had also lost in overtime to unranked South Carolina, albeit in double overtime.

Alabama dropped to No. 13.

That made me think the committee simply didn't know what it doing, that it was a bad group. Six teams with two losses and two with three losses were ahead of the Crimson Tide, which ended up going to the Citrus Bowl and beating up on Michigan.

Fast forward to this season.

The committee has Alabama No. 2 in its initial rankings and the committee head says the Crimson Tide was solid there.

Alabama has a tight game against LSU and the committee doesn't flinch.

A week later, Alabama goes out and crushes New Mexico State.

Only then does Gary Barta, who has the regular job of being the athletic director at Iowa, say: "Two, three and four was an area where the conversation was longer. There was good conversation about where Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State should be placed."

What changed during that week in which Alabama won 59-3?

He also said when justifying putting Michigan over Michigan State at No. 6 and 7: "Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it, but statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State."

Huh? The Spartans won the head-to-head matchup 37-33 just three weeks ago.

You really have to wonder who are the committee members talking and listening to, because this might be another bad group.