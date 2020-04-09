Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Just a minute: College Football is Full of Hypocrites

Christopher Walsh

Let's call it what it is, hypocrisy.

On Wednesday, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, an excellent journalist, reported the results of an anonymous survey he sent to 130 athletic directors overseeing Football Bowl Subdivision programs. He got back 112 responses.

A whopping 88 percent of those who responded supported expanding the playoff beyond the current four-team setup that debuted in 2015. 

Most want an eight-team playoff.

It’s pretty easy to figure out why. With Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma dominating the selection process it’s the only way most of them can get in. Moreover, more games means more money.

These are the same people overseeing student-athletes, and who are supposed to have their best interest at heart.

Do they?

Remember in 2006 when the rallying call was we have to shorten the game for the sake of the players? Running the clock after changes of possession and upon contact with the ball on kickoffs did so by about 15 minutes.

It lasted one season.

Remember the whole thing about concussion awareness? Experts told us football accounted for more than 60 percent of concussions in sports, and reports showed an increasing number of former players developing memory and cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and depression?

Remember in 2014 when the NCAA considered rule changes to slow down college football including mandating a 10-second window to allow defensive substitution before offenses could snap the ball? It was stopped cold. 

All three had one thing in mind, the well-being of the players.

Instead, we have more games, more plays, more players suffering major injuries.

Here’s hoping the schools and athletic directors still aren’t blinded by the money, and aren’t obsessed with their budgets, when making the decisions regarding when to bring football back following the coronavirus pandemic. 

Right now it’s hard to believe that they will. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 ATH Brenen Thompson Could Fill “Jaylen Waddle-Like” Role for Alabama

One of the hottest names in Texas high school football picked up offers from multiple SEC schools on Wednesday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football Books Throughout the Years

There are 100s of books written about Alabama football, going back many, many years ago

J. Bank

Why Alabama Needs Dylan Moses to Lead the 2020 Team in Tackles

The Stat Pack series continues with a look at why having a veteran linebacker is so important in Nick Saban's defense

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: NFL Draft Predictions

With just 15 days until the NFL Draft, Joey Blackwell breaks down where he thinks the former Crimson Tide players will land

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Coronavirus Has 2020 College Football Season, NCAA's Future Up In Air

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: A taste of what's going in sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Big Al

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

How Many Wide Receivers Will Be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Sports Illustrated debates the issue, and sets an over/under projection for the number of first-round wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: 1971 Alabama vs. USC and the Wishbone Surprise

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh