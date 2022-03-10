Skip to main content

Just A Minute: Does Georgia's Impressive Showing at Combine Actually Help Nick Saban?

There are some questions that should be on the mind of every Crimson Tide fan this week following the NFL combine:

There was an item in Albert Breer's Monday Morning Quarterback notes column on SI.com that got my attention the other.

"When I sent out texts Saturday night asking who helped themselves the most, one AFC GM responded, “Every Georgia defensive player.” An NFC exec said, “Kirby Smart.” He then texted, “14 players, and they all interviewed and performed well.” 

Yes, the Georgia Bulldogs won the NFL combine, which is supposed to happen when you win the national championship. 

Georgia had the most players. It had guys really step up and impress, like linebacker Nakobe Dean, edge rusher Travon Walker, safety Lewis Cine, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall and the list goes on ... 

And then there's Jordan Davis, who despite weighing 341 pounds ran the 40 in 4.78, 

You're talking showstopper moment, Moreover, he looked good in position drills as well, making some NFL teams wonder if he can be a three-down player.

There are two ways to take this, of course:

The first, an obvious one, is that it's huge for Smart

The big knocks on him were that he hadn't won a national championship, and wasn't sufficiently developing talent after draft class after draft class was hailed as being as good as any in the nation. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, this changes both of those perceptions. 

But then there's the flip side, the one that really has me wondering. 

Georgia had the most talented team in college football last season, there's absolutely no denying that. The linemen were thicker than any tree in the region. The skill positions were top-notch. The Bulldogs had skilled veteran nearly across the board, similar to LSU two years ago.  

We may see 12-15 players selected on the NFL Draft.

So how did Alabama beat Georgia?

How did it come within a quarter of doing so a second time? 

How did Davis get nullified by a reserve center in the SEC Championship Game? 

How did Alabama not get blown out without its two biggest playmakers on offense, and two starting cornerbacks on defense? 

And when you come to the obvious conclusion on that all that, you'll also know why arguably Georgia's best wide receiver has since left the Bulldogs and is now getting ready for spring practices in Tuscaloosa. 

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Phidarian Mathis Alabama Crimson Tide
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Chris Owens in his final game for Alabama
USATSI_17436918
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) moves the ball between Alabama Crimson Tide defenders Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

George Pickens 

Just A Minute by Christopher Walsh appears every week on BamaCentral. 

In This Article (2)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Wallace Wade statue on the Alabama Walk of Champions
History

Throwback Thursday: Wallace Wade

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Analyzing Alabama Football's NFL Storylines

By Clay Miller3 hours ago
Quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws over Crimson defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) during the Alabama A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Football Preview and Top 5 Position Battles

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Footbulb
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Footbulb

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Class of 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson.
Recruiting

Top-Rated 2024 RB Talks Recent Alabama Offer

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Washington, DC, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks as President Barack Obama (right) listens during a ceremony honoring the 2015 national champion Crimson Tide in the East Room at the White House.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Ben Hess
All Things Bama

UNA Wins at The Joe for Only the Second Time in Program History

By Christopher Walsh19 hours ago
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) during the second half of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Pre-Tournament Practice Report

By Blake Byler22 hours ago