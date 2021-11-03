Just A Minute: Ed Orgeron and LSU About to Learn That Elephants Never Forget

Alabama fans haven't forgotten the LSU coach declaring "This is our house now" about Bryant-Denny Stadium, and what he said in the locker room in 2019.

Anyone can understand why Ed Orgeron says he really hasn't had much time to reflect on what he said or how he acted after LSU pulled out the 2019 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After all, dealing with a federal investigation, and at least nine players being accused of sexual misconduct can fill up a schedule. Orgeron has also named as a defendant in a lawsuit against the school by victims for allegedly failing to report information about a rape committed by then-LSU star Derrius Guice.

Of course, none of those reasons are why he's reached a “separation agreement” with the school, one that will see him coach out the remainder of this season and receive the full $17 million remaining on his contact.

It's because the Tigers aren't winning enough.

This week, though, he's being asked about Alabama and the comments he made the last time he was at Bryant-Denny Stadium just two years ago. LSU pulled off its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2011. It barely won 46-41, but the win launched the Tigers into the College Football Playoff and 2019 national title.

He said of Bryant-Denny Stadium "This is our house now."

Instead the locker room Orgeron said a lot more when a player was live streaming the celebration. “We gonna beat their ass in recruiting. We’re gonna beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? F--- you!”

Orgeron hasn't apologized, it's not his style, which is part of why the LSU fans like him so much. He's only gone as far as saying it's nothing personal.

Alabama fans remember, though, and the Crimson Tide players do as well. Don't expect either to hold back on Saturday.

As for the allegations against Orgeron, they're disgusting and a lot more serious than a football game. If true, he should not only never coach again, but be held fully accountable along with the school.

It's nothing personal.