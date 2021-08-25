Just a Minute: Even After Banding Together, The Alliance Still in SEC's Shadow

ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have formed a coalition to counter the Southeastern Conference, but without direction, purpose or substance.

The college football world had its latest major announcement, or shakeup if you will, this week. However, it wasn't that loud. It was anything but earth-shattering, and only few people seemed to really notice.

At least that's the feeling from the heart of SEC territory.

In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma bolting from the not-so Big-12 for the sure-fire success of the SEC, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have formed what they call The Alliance.

It sounds like the comedic take a group of Superheroes that are left stuck the shadow of the Avengers.

"The Alliance is Here."

That's nice. Where's Hulk?

So far it's three leagues, 41 schools and ... what, the college football equivalent to the Justice League movies?

At this point we really don't know who's directing this, what they're aiming to do or what may be possible.

Is Ben Affleck involved?

Maybe the Alliance could lead to a new mega-TV contract, but you have to wonder about the distribution. ESPN has the ACC network, but the Big Ten Network is with Fox. That's going to be extremely difficult.

It doesn't appear that it'll impact the College Football Playoff much because all the participants still have to agree on a potential new format. If anything it'll only delay a decision until the current contracts expire because the Pac-12 wants multiple television partners. For now, ESPN has the exclusive rights,

It could impact scheduling, but not that much. Most teams already have key non-conference game on their schedule. The Pac-12 and Big Ten might cut back by one league game — from nine to eight — but it'll mostly mean different matchups, not necessarily better ones. Are we really excited to see, say, Oregon State vs. Northwestern?

The remaining teams in the Big 12 are still on the outside looking in and right now it doesn't look like the Pac 12 or the Big Ten are eager to add more schools just for the sake of adding more schools.

Finally, there's nothing signed, no formal agreement, little of substance. History fans will know this comparison: The League of Nations.

So what's The Alliance really about at this point? Trying to save face.

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just A Minute appears regularly on BamaCentral.