Just A Minute: Yeah, It's Spring, But What's With the Lack of Heisman Talk in Tuscaloosa?

Bryce Young is the odds-on favorite to become just the second player in college football history to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. So why isn't anyone talking about it?

He did the banquet circuit and brought back a ton of hardware. Bryce Young wasn't the first player under Nick Saban to spend a good part of his offseason being honored in various places around the country, but he was the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. 

Yet that doesn't seem to be talked about much this spring in Tuscaloosa. 

The Crimson Tide is already wearing pads in practice and the "H" word hasn't come up yet. Even though Nick Saban would volley the question out of the air with the precision of an expert tennis player, it still seems a little surprising. 

In the history of the award only one player has won the Heisman twice, Archie Griffin in 1974-75. That's what Young will try and match, and the odds are in his favor. 

An Alabama player has won the Heisman two straight years, along with three of the last eight.

A quarterback has won the award in nine of the last 11 seasons.

The Crimson Tide is widely being called the team to beat this season. 

Per VegasInsider.com 

  • Bryce Young (Alabama-QB) +200
  • C.J. Stroud (Ohio State-QB) +400
  • Caleb Williams (USC-QB) +900
  • Bijan Robinson (Texas-RB) +1500
  • D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson-QB) +2000

Or, if you prefer straight odds, here's what sportsbetting.ag had in December after Young won the 2021 award: 

  • Bryce Young 3-1
  • CJ Stroud 5-1
  • Spencer Rattler 7-1
  • Caleb Williams 12-1
  • Tyler Van Dyke 12-1

The odds have actually changed a bit since then after the two frontrunners, with Williams third, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart fourth, and Ohio State wide receiver Jackson Smith-NIjba fifth. 

The point is, Young is still the favorite, and rightfully so. 

He won after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Just one glance at an NFL mock draft will confirm just how good the Bulldogs were last season, and they came back and won the rematch. 

Yet Young and Alabama still came within a quarter of play of winning the national title. 

Thus, the real reason why there's been so little talk in Alabama about Young's chances of winning another Heisman: The Crimson Tide fell short of its ultimate goal. 

Regardless of all the accolades and trophies, the focus at Alabama remains on winning the national title, and that will never change.  

