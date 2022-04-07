Skip to main content

Just A Minute: Was It An NCAA Tournament to Remember, or Forget?

There was a lot to like about March Madness, including the final game between Kansas and North Carolina, but also a lot that just didn't feel right.

Hubert Davis was outstanding. There's just no way to describe the way he coached and guided this team through three long weekends of play. 

The tournament as a whole was pretty remarkable as well, especially considering that for the most part it was a return to normalcy. March Madness was played entirely in Indiana last year, and the previous tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. 

The final game itself was also impressive. Kansas coming back from being 16 down to defeat North Carolina was something that's never been done before in the championship. It even went down to the last shot before the Jayhawks celebrated the 72–69 victory. 

So why do I have a bad taste in my mouth three days after One Shinning Moment was played? 

There are five reasons:

1) Alabama's dismal March

Jahvon Quinerly injury in NCAA Tournament vs Notre Dame

The Crimson Tide went 0-4 for the month and went a long way just to have its season end in San Diego. Jahvon Quinerly suffering an ACL injury during the opening minutes was simply awful. 

2) The SEC was terrible.

SEC logo, basketball

It got six teams into the field, and five were knocked out over the first four days. Arkansas was the exception.

No. 3 Tennessee lost 76-68 to No. 11 Michigan

No. 2 Auburn was bounced by No. 10 Miami (Fla.), 79-61.

No. 2 Kentucky lost 85-79 to tournament darling Saint Peter's

Collectively, that's embarrassing. 

3) LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Will Wade was finally fired at the end of the SEC conference tournament after accusations of five Level I NCAA violations were revealed, overshadowing the days leading up to the NCAA Tournament. 

Everyone else wondered what took so long. But remember that number. 

4) The NCAA

NCAA Logo, Basketball

The 2017 FBI case alleging bribes were paid to lure top recruits to elite programs resulted in the NCAA accusing Kansas of five Level I violations as well. How did Kansas react? The coach was basically given a lifetime contract. and the dragged everything out as long as it could.

Meanwhile, the team it beat, North Carolina, admitted to academic fraud throughout the athletic department in 2017. 

However, it wasn't penalized, making the NCAA look absolutely pathetic. 

5) Mark Emmert

CAA President Mark Emmert talks to media during a press conference the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

He couldn't even get the name of the Kansas Jayhawks right during trophy presentation.

Incidentally, per SI.com., the NCAA said that Monday’s match-up between Kansas and UNC in New Orleans was the most-watched NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game on cable television.

The 2021 championship between Baylor and Gonzaga attracted an average of 16.9 million viewers on CBS, per CNBC. The spin by the NCAA was that viewership was up 4 percent from the Bulldog and Bears finale in 2021.

Per Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp, the game attracted 18.1 million viewers, with streaming services factored in.

Duke and North Carolina in the Final Four two days earlier, featuring the final game of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, averaged 18.5 million viewers.

The women’s national championship between South Carolina and UConn in Minneapolis drew nearly 5 million viewers and peaked at 5.91 million. It represented an 18 percent increase from the previous year and the highest viewership for a women’s national title game since 2004.

