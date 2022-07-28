Just A Minute: The Pros May Finally Outweigh the Cons of a 16-Team College Football Playoff

Those of you whom have been following us for a while know that I'm pretty much flat-out against expending the College Football Playoff beyond four teams.

It's too much wear-and-tear on the players. The fans bases are already tapped out from extra trips. Logistics and scheduling would be extremely difficult (although I'm all in favor of potential snow games), in addition to final exams and Christmas.

No one seems to be taking into account the well-being of the athletes. There's simply too much money to be made.

None of those are reasons why the playoff will stay put through the 2025 season, and a 12-team proposal was junked. However, with the ongoing shifts in the college football landscape, talk of a 16-team tournament is on the rise.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged as much to ESPN during SEC Media Days, and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was quoted as saying, "Sixteen just seems to be out there. You can't ignore it."

Think about this for a moment. The playoff is already being played after a 12-game season, plus conference championship game.

With a 16-team tournament field you're adding at least two more games, so the national championship would often be between teams playing their 17th game of the season. That's a lot.

We already saw last season what happens when a team has key postseason injuries. This would only intensify that problem.

Otherwise, the 16-team playoff actually makes a lot of sense, and could be a way for everyone to finally find a common ground in how to pull it off in a way that will make everyone happy.

A big reason why is the automatic qualifies would be less of an issue.

Consider the following:

Let's say the 16-team field includes automatic bids for each of the Power 5 leagues, plus one for a Group of 5 team if there are any in the final Top 25 ranking by the selection committee.

Given that scenario, the automatic bids in 2021 would have went to No. 1 Alabama (SEC champion), No. 2 Michigan (Big Ten champion), No. 7 Baylor (Big 12 champion), No. 11 Utah (Pac 12 champion) and No. 12 Pitt (ACC champion).

No. 4 Cincinnati was the Group of 5 selection.

(Note: Reminder, the final CFP rankings are announced after the conference championships).

With a 16-team field, there isn't a single conference champion that anyone would have had an argument about.

The at-large teams would have been, in order, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 BYU, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Iowa and No. 16 Oklahoma.

For our sake, the one stipulation we'll mandate is that teams from the same conference can't meet in the first round of a 16-team playoff. Consequently, a couple of teams swap places in the bracket.

It would have looked something like this:

1 Alabama vs. 16 Iowa

8 Ole Miss vs. 9 Oklahoma State

4 Cincinnati vs. 13 Pitt

5 Notre Dame vs. 12 BYU

2 Michigan vs. 15 Oklahoma

7 Baylor vs. 10 Michigan State

3 Georgia vs. 14 Oregon

6 Ohio State vs. 11 Utah

There are some incredible matchups in that bracket including Lane Kiffin vs. Mike Gundy, and Catholics vs. Mormons. Georgia would have had a much tougher road to the title game, and Cincinnati vs. Pitt would been a regional showdown.

Would we have still ended up with Alabama vs. Georgia for the national championship? Probably.

But this would have been interesting and compelling for a variety of reasons.