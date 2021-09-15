Just A Minute: When Alabama Coach Nick Saban Issues Warnings, Pay Attention

Florida coach Dan Mullen has never beaten Alabama, but he keeps getting closer and this time will have the advantage of being at home in the Swamp.

We've had so many tropical storm warnings this year that most of you are probably already familiar with the storm warning flag. In the U.S. maritime system, a red square flag with a black square in the middle is used to indicate anything like a tropical storm, and two flags indicate a hurricane.

Someone needs to develop a warning flag for Nick Saban.

It can be crimson with maybe a straw hat in the middle or a Little Debbies cookie. Two cookies means take shelter immediately.

Last week, Saban was tapping the podium in a way that should have signaled to the players that's it's past time to take notice. When he's bringing back rat poison on Week 2 of a season, and against Mercer, it's more than a warning.

He also had an eye on Alabama's opponent this week, Florida. It's a game that is clearly being overlooked by Crimson Tide fans. They shouldn't.

Yes, Alabama dominated Miami in the season opener.

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1, and is closing in on unanimous status even though Georgia's defense has yet to give up a touchdown this season.

Oddsmakers have Alabama listed as the favorite at 7/4 odds to win the national championship. The Crimson Tide is a 15-point favorite this week.

Bryce Young is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Dan Mullen has never beaten Alabama. He's 0-10, and 100-45 against everyone else.

But he keeps inching closer.

The last time he faced Alabama at Mississippi State it took the Crimson Tide a last-minute touchdown to win.

This time the game will be in The Swamp.

It'll be the offense's first true road game.

This is a good Florida team that would love some payback for the SEC Championship Game, which Alabama barely won 52-46.

Anyone remember what the Crimson Tide was favored by in that game? Alabama opened as a 17-point favorite.

Steve Spurrier, who engineered the 2010 upset at South Carolina when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1, says he sees things lining up in a way that Florida has a shot to beat Alabama.

He's right.

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just A Minute posts every Wednesday on BamaCentral.