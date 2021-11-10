Just A Minute: Will Anderson Jr. for the Heisman? Absolutely

Alabama has the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, but Bryce Young hasn't been the Crimson Tide's best player this season.

The "H" word is being mentioned around the Alabama football complex, at least in the interview room, as Crimson Tide players are being asked this week if a particular teammate should be considered.

Their predictable answers are yes, but the player being mentioned is new.

Its Will Anderson Jr.

The linebacker had an outstanding game against LSU, which was ESPN’s most-viewed game since 2019.

His 21 tackles for a loss lead the nation, and his 10.5 sacks are fourth.

Dating back to last season, the sophomore has recorded 30.5 tackles for loss over his last 16 games and has totaled 1.5-or-more tackles for loss in 11 of those matchups. For perspective, Anderson Jr. began his career with only 4.5 tackles for loss (-25 yards) across his first eight collegiate games.

Against Mississippi State he become the first Alabama player to record four sacks in a game since Derrick Thomas in 1988.

He's also done it after suffering a knee injury, causing him to wear a brace.

According to BetOnline, Bryce Young is the Heisman frontrunner ahead of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who wasn't even starting at the beginning of the season.

Young is listed as having 2/1 odds.

There's another Alabama player on the shorty list, running back Brian Robinson Jr., at 40-1.

Maybe one of them will have an outstanding stretch run and help lead the Crimson Tide back into the College Football Playoff.

But the best player on Alabama so far this season has been Anderson, and he absolutely should be a strong candidate for the Heisman.

It's time college football football got over this archaic notion that you have to be an offensive player to be considered for the game's greatest honor.