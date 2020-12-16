In Close Game Against Furman, James Rojas and Juwan Gary Display Maximum Effort

The two forwards registered double-digit points and provided much-needed effort on defense for the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After trailing by 16 points in the first half to Furman in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama basketball fought tooth and nail to make its way back, taking its first lead in the final minutes and defeating Furman 83-80.

While senior wing Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, it was forwards junior James Rojas and redshirt-freshman Juwan Gary that caught the most attention.

Rojas and Gary, who were both out for the entirety of last season due to both suffering leg injuries, each scored double-digit points. Rojas totaled 11 points and seven rebounds in the contest while Gary registered 10 points and three rebounds.

While their points contributed heavily to the tight game, it was both of the forwards' effort in the contest that caught the eyes of the Crimson Tide faithful in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Since his arrival at Alabama, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has stressed a blue-collar mentality that preaches maximum effort for all 40 minutes of each and every game.

After Tuesday night, Oats was pleased with the effort given by both Rojas and Gary.

“Juwan and Rojas probably deserve more minutes with the way they played tonight,” Oats said. “Some guys are going to have to lose some minutes for those guys to gain some minutes so we’ll see what happens.”

Both Rojas and Gary were all over the court, diving for loose balls and wreaking havoc on the Paladins on their offensive end of the court. While the Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going in the first half, the shift in effort on the court was visible once Rojas and Gary arrived on the scene.

For Rojas, his effort comes all in a day's work.

“It’s all work, man,” Rojas said. “We just gotta keep going and we gotta just continue to get better and better so we’re going to keep on doing that at practice.”

With 1:18 on the clock and tied at 76 points apiece, Jones rebounded the ball on the defensive end of the court and after a possession brought the ball to the Crimson Tide's end, Rojas nailed a three-pointer to give Alabama the lead.

Alabama was able to hold off Furman, bringing home the win.

After the game, Rojas said the three-point basket was a great moment and his highlight of the night.

“It was a good feeling,” Rojas said. “We just came down and got a stop and then came down and it was tight and then to go up three, it was good. We just knew that we had to get a couple of more stops and then it was all over.”

While Gary didn't score the game-changing three-pointer, his effort lifted his teammates. At one point in the game after diving for a loose ball and landing on the court hard, his teammates and coaches applauded despite the ball remaining in Furman's possession.

While Gary wasn't available after the game, Jones was more than willing to talk up his teammate.

“I feel like he did a great job but it wasn’t surprising to any of us because he does it in practice every day,” Jones said. “It was great for him. I was happy to see him come out and show what he could do.”