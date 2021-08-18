Alabama Injury Update: Kendall Randolph, Demarco Hellams Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprains

Two veteran players on the Crimson Tide football roster will miss time at practice because of ankle sprains.

After Saturday's scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said redshirt senior offensive lineman Kendall Randolph sprained his ankle during the practice. On Wednesday, Saban updated Randolph's status and said another Crimson Tide player is dealing with the same injury.

Junior defensive back Demarco Hellams has also sprained his ankle and will not be able to practice over the next few weeks; however, Saban is hopeful that both guys will be back soon.

"Two guys that have not been able to practice is, you know I mentioned Kendall sprained his ankle," Saban said. "Demarco Hellams also sprained his ankle, and those guys will be out."

Hellams played in all 13 games for Alabama in 2020 and finished the season with 62 tackles. Leatherwood also played in 13 games last season, starting six at the tight end position and serving as the backup left tackle to Alex Leatherwood. Saban said both players are day-to-day with their injuries when it comes to practice.

"It'll be day-to-day, but they'll probably be out for a little while, but we hope to get them back shortly," Saban said.

The preseason No. 1 team is entering its second full week of fall camp and will have another scrimmage on Saturday as they gear up toward the opening game. Saban said last week's scrimmage was more basic things, and this week's will feature more game-like situations.

"We sort of play this a little bit like an exhibition game so we can actually see who can go out on the field and execute when the coaches aren't telling them what to do," Saban said. "This will be a little more freedom for the players."