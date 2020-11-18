Kentucky's Prolific Rushing Attack a New Challenge for Alabama Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a normal year, this would be the second-to-last week of the regular season instead the University of Alabama is gearing up to face Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in its seventh game of a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference-only schedule.

Despite having the last two weekends open due to an already scheduled bye week then a postponement with LSU, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson says the confidence and focus of the team hasn't waived.

“I think the mood of the team is great," Dickerson said. "We are eager to play. We’re really in kind of what I would describe in the middle of the season. We have a lot of good football left to play, and I think everybody is excited about it.”

However, this weekend Alabama will face a different team than what it is used to in the Wildcats.

Led by quarterback Terry Wilson and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky has the second-best rushing attack in the SEC with 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. That's an average of over five yards per carry and 195 yards a game.

Nationally, if you only compare teams who have played seven games like the Wildcats, that rushing offense is good for 10th in the country.

“Kentucky has a really great offense," Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris said. "They have a really good quarterback who’s able to throw the ball and run the ball, and I think that presents a really good challenge for us being that a lot of the teams that we play, they might not have had as many QB runs as this team does, so it makes you have to focus more on your gap control and stuff like that.

"I think it will be a good challenge for us.”

Three of the top 16 rushers in the conference are Wildcats -- Rodriguez at No. 5 (562), Wilson at No. 12 (334 yards), and tailback Asim Rose Jr. at No. 16 (291 yards).

Kentucky's signal caller, Wilson, being able to tuck the ball, run, and extend plays, whether it's designed or not, will add a new wrinkle that the Crimson Tide defensive unit has been preparing for all week in practice.

According to Saban, it all boils down to defenders filling their gaps and being disciplined.

"When the quarterback can run it makes it like Wildcat," Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week. "There’s always an extra gap because you don’t really account for the quarterback in most basic things that you do on defense. So they do a good job of formations, they make you make a lot of adjustments. You have to stay gap sound in everything you do and you have to have enough guys in the box to account for the quarterback. I don’t think we’ve played anyone this year that the quarterback actually sort of does or they have as many quarterback runs as these guys are capable of. But some of it is as simple as pulling the ball on the zone read, which you have to be very disciplined. Wherever they got the quarterback, you have to stay on the quarterback.

"So this is a game that requires a lot of discipline from all the players. Everybody has to do their job. It’s a little bit like when you play option football. Somebody has the dive, someone has the quarterback, someone has the pitch. Even though they’re not really an option team, some of the same principles are involved in terms of how you stop their runs, the quarterback runs, the RPOs and the passing game."

While coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats pride themselves on winning the trenches, they will be playing will heavy hearts as offensive line coach John Schlarman, who is a former Wildcat and been on the coaching staff since 2013, passed away last week due to multi-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

As if playing the No. 1 team in the country wasn't enough motivation, Kentucky will want to make a statement through its ground-and-pound offense, the identity of its program in honor of their fallen coach.

Last year, the Crimson Tide's rush defense ranked seventh in the SEC, and through six games in 2020, the team has moved up one spot to sixth and giving up nearly 130 yards each time out.

Defensive end LaBryan Ray, who has missed the last three games, returned to practice last week and it seems likely he re-enters the starting lineup against the Wildcats so his presence could be a huge boost.

"I don't know that we have progressed that much from last year to this year," Saban said last week when evaluating his team's rushing defense up to this point. "I think we progressed a lot throughout this year, which is what I'm focused on. And we don't really make a lot of comparisons to, 'Ok, what were we doing last year? What are we doing this year?' I mean, we're trying to take the players that we have right now and do what we need to do to get them to be able to play their best so that we can stop the run..."

If Alabama is able to stop Kentucky's prolific rushing attack, then it could be an ugly afternoon for the visitors from Lexington as its passing offense isn't nearly what their ground game is. In total, Wilson and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood have combined to go 92-of-146 for 821 yards and only six scores.

“For one, up front we have to do a good job of striking the blockers and defending the run and trying to make them one-dimensional," Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale said. "If we can’t do that it’s going to be a long game. We have to control the line of scrimmage and make them one-dimensional.”

All in all, this is a new opportunity for the Alabama defense to continue to impress and progress since that putrid outing at Ole Miss just five weeks ago. Since that night in Oxford, the Crimson Tide has only given up 17 points across its last 10 quarters.

“I feel like every single game we are building," Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses said. "We are not trying to be complacent. The main goal is to play for 60 minutes and play one play at a time. That’s the main thing and I feel like that’s the difference between our defense now from the beginning of the season."