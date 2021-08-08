Key For Bill O'Brien is Gaining Trust of Alabama Quarterbacks

Bill O’Brien is stepping into the role of offensive coordinator at Alabama after several years as an NFL head coach.

He’s been in the coaching business 29 years, and has had success at every stop. So it’s not like he’s a fish out of water.

When he met with the media via Zoom on Sunday morning to discuss his first season with the Crimson Tide, O’Brien made it clear that he’s a humble student now and head coach Nick Saban is the one in charge.

“Alabama has proven to be a special place to play and coach,” O’Brien said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity coach Saban has given me. I’ve been here seven months and I’ve already learned a ton.”

O’Brien inherits an offense that put up monster numbers in a championship season a year ago. What’s different is five players – drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft – are gone, and O’Brien is working with a first-year starter at quarterback.

But O’Brien’s not fazed by that. He’s worked with different types of quarterbacks throughout his coaching career – including Tom Brady. He likes what he sees from Bryce Young and where his development is headed.

“What stands out to me about Bryce is he is very well coached in high school and well coached here,” O’Brien said. “He works very hard and he’s a good teammate. He cares about the team, and I say that about the whole quarterback room. They all understand their role and what they have to do to get better and help the team get better.”

Mac Jones started just one season (2020’s national title season) and it was one to remember for sure. He had the benefit of three seasons on the sidelines to learn and grow into the role. That’s not the case for Young, who takes the reins as a sophomore. O’Brien’s job is clear – earn Young’s trust.

“The quarterback position and the way it’s evolved over time, it’s really a coach on the field,” O’Brien said. “That’s the way it’s been here at Alabama. The quarterback has to be very well prepared. With all the multiplicity you see on defense, you have to adjust, you have to communicate with your teammates, and there has to be a trust developed – not only a trust of me trusting the quarterback, but the quarterback trusting our offensive staff and me that we’re putting them in the right position.”

O’Brien arrived at Alabama in January, went through the winter conditioning program, spring drills and now fall training camp. That’s enough time to know what kind of quarterback you’re going to have once the season starts. O’Brien likes what he’s seen so far.

“The guys I've coached over the years, everybody brought a different skill set,” O’Brien said. “You have to do what is not only best for them, but also the players around them. That all plays out in training camp. You really start to see what your foundation on offense is going to be. It’s Alabama’s offense, and that’s what we are running.”