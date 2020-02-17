Kira Lewis Jr. Heads Impressive List SEC Player of the Week Winners from Alabama

Led by sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., four Alabama athletes earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Guard Jaden Shackelford was named the league’s Freshman of the Week in basketball, while Lexi Kilfoyl won the honor in softball, while Owen Diodati was the co-Freshman of the Week in baseball.

It was the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide swept the basketball weekend awards, dating back to 1990-91 season when the SEC began what was then called the Rookie of the Week award.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block in two games against ranked opponents.

He became only the second player in program history to record a triple-double with 10 points and career highs of 10 rebounds and 13 assists in the 95-91 overtime loss at No. 11 Auburn. Twelve of his 13 assists on the night directly resulted in made threes for the Tide.

Lewis also led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 27 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond-the arc, to go along with four assists and three steals in helping lead the team to an 88-82 home win over No. 25 LSU.

Shackelford averaged 27.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals. He was 7-for-17 from beyond the arc to help the Tide set SEC single-game records for 3-pointers made (22) and attempted (59) against Auburn.

He finished with 28 points against Auburn and followed that up with 26 points against LSU.

Kilfoyl threw a one-hitter against No. 1 Washington.

Overall, she led the Crimson Tide pitching staff at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with 14.2 innings in four appearances. She was 1-0 record with five runs allowed, four earned, while striking out 16.

Against the Huskies she yielded one hit with six strikeouts in the five-inning, run-rule victory.

Diodati was baseball's first winner of the SEC Freshman of the Week since 2016 (Chandler Taylor, March 21).

He led the Crimson Tide in nearly every offensive category during Alabama’s sweep of Northeastern, with six hits, five for extra-bases, including a double, one triple and three home runs.

He had eight RBIs, six runs, four walks, slugged 2.000 and sported a .769 on-base percentage.