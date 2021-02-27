Lexi Kilfoyl Pitches No-Hitter, No. 4 Alabama beats North Carolina 2-0

Lexi Kilfoyl's dominance in the circle ends in a no-hitter victory for the Crimson Tide

Sophomore pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl got it in done in the circle and at the plate for No. 4 Alabama softball on Saturday afternoon.

Kilfoyl pitched a complete game no-hitter in Alabama's 2-0 victory over North Carolina in the Easton Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium and had an RBI double for her first hit of the year. She finished with eight strikeouts.

The pitcher made quick work of the Tar Heels, needing just 84 pitches for the complete game. Only two North Carolina batters reached base, one from a Claire Jenkins error in the top of the first and other from the sole walk Kilfoyl allowed in the second inning.

At the plate, Kilfoyl wasn't the only Tide batter to break out in this game. Bailey Hemphill added her first home run of the season with a deep drive to center field in the bottom of the first to give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Clark, who got the start at third base, also picked up her first hit of the season with a single through the left side in the sixth.

Other than that, the Alabama offense was mainly kept off balance by North Carolina starting pitcher Hannah George. She did not allow any walks and gave up four hits. The Tar Heels defense was able to keep the speed off the bases as Elissa Brown and Alexis Mack combined to go 0-5.

The no-hitter was game one of a double header, and Alabama will face a rematch against the Tar Heels later on Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated after game two.