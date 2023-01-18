Skip to main content

Linebacker Demouy Kennedy Enters The Transfer Portal

Kennedy was a top 50 recruit in the 2020 class.
At the end of the transfer portal window, one more player has decided to leave Tuscaloosa as linebacker Demouy Kennedy will enter the transfer portal.

Matt Zenits of On3 Sports was the first to break the news.

Kennedy, a 6-foot-3, 220-pount junior, was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He was a native of Theodore, Alabama, which is where he played his high school ball. Kennedy was the no. 3 linebacker in the class, and the top prospect in the state in Alabama along with being a consensus 4-star recruit.

This story will be updated.

