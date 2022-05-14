Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 1)

The Crimson Tide sends Garrett McMillan to the mound to open a crucial weekend series against the Tigers.

Any series against Auburn is big for Alabama. However, this weekend's trip across the state could carry a bit of extra weight for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (27-22, 10-14 in the SEC) travels to No. 20 Auburn (33-16, 13) after dropping its last four SEC series. Since handing No. 1 Tennessee its first SEC loss on April 15, the Crimson Tide is just 3-11 in league play.

Alabama’s current slump has put its postseason chances in jeopardy. The Crimson Tide heads into the weekend with a 10-14 record in conference play, a game ahead of Kentucky and Mississippi State for the final spot in the 12-team SEC Tournament.

Both Kentucky and Mississippi State face tough road series this weekend as the Wildcats travel to South Carolina while the Bulldogs head to No. 10 Texas A&M. If Alabama is able to win a game or two in Auburn, it will be in a lot more comfortable position heading into the final week of the regular season.

Today's game between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 7:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Follow below for live updates of the action.

Top 1

Following a flyout from Jim Jarvis, Andrew Pinckney hits a double to right center.