Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 1)

The Crimson Tide sends Garrett McMillan to the mound to open a crucial weekend series against the Tigers.

Any series against Auburn is big for Alabama. However, this weekend's trip across the state could carry a bit of extra weight for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (27-22, 10-14 in the SEC) travels to No. 20 Auburn (33-16, 13) after dropping its last four SEC series. Since handing No. 1 Tennessee its first SEC loss on April 15, the Crimson Tide is just 3-11 in league play.

Alabama’s current slump has put its postseason chances in jeopardy. The Crimson Tide heads into the weekend with a 10-14 record in conference play, a game ahead of Kentucky and Mississippi State for the final spot in the 12-team SEC Tournament.

Both Kentucky and Mississippi State face tough road series this weekend as the Wildcats travel to South Carolina while the Bulldogs head to No. 10 Texas A&M. If Alabama is able to win a game or two in Auburn, it will be in a lot more comfortable position heading into the final week of the regular season.

Today's game between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 7:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Follow below for live updates of the action.

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 1 

  • Following a flyout from Jim Jarvis, Andrew Pinckney hits a double to right center. 

Alabama starting lineup

1. Jim Jarvis, SS

Jim Jarvis at Ole Miss, April 8, 2022

2. Andrew Pinckney, RF

Andrew Pinckney

3. Drew Williamson, 1B

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

4. Dominic Tamez, C

Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher

5. William Hamiter, LF

William Hamiter at Ole Miss, 2022

6. Zane Denton, 3B

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

7. Will Hodo, DH

Will Hodo

8. Caden Rose, CF

Caden Rose

9. Bryce Eblin, 2B

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) loses control of the ball as he attempts to turn a double play in the game with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Garrett McMillan, SP

Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan makes a pitch as Alabama baseball opened the season with a series with Xavier Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama Vs Xavier Season Opener

