Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs 2-Seed Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)

Live stats, plays, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide look to advance to the tournament semifinal.

HOOVER, Ala. — On Friday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball has the opportunity to advance the furthest it has in an SEC Tournament since 2010.

That season, Alabama entered the tournament as a 7-seed before taking down 2-seed Auburn and 6-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide beat 1-seed Florida in the semifinals 5-2 before finally losing to 8-seed LSU 4-3 in the championship game.

Alabama entered this year's SEC Tournament as one of the underdogs at an 11-seed. However, with wins over 6-seed Georgia and 3-seed Arkansas, the Crimson Tide is proving that they shouldn't be underestimated.

Should the Crimson Tide lose, it will face 7-seed Florida in an elimination game. Should it be victorious, though, Alabama will advance to the semifinals where it will wait to play the winner between the Aggies and the Gators.

First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • And that'll do it. Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt 10-2. Alabama and Texas A&M will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
  • We have now entered the top of the ninth where, unless Vanderbilt scores eight or more runs, the game will be over after the next three outs. Alabama and Texas A&M are slated to start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game.
  • Kentucky and Vanderbilt are currently in the bottom of the seventh inning at 4:13 p.m. CT, with the Wildcats winning 10-2.
  • Today's weather: 77 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy, no chance of rain, winds 9 m.p.h. south-southwest.
  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Eddie Newsom
    • 1B: Brian duBrauwere
    • 2B: Jason Bradley
    • 3B: Brandon Cooper
  • Alabama starting lineup can be found below.
  • Texas A&M starting lineup:
Alabama Starting Lineup

Caden Rose

1. Caden Rose (CF)

Andrew Pinckney

2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Dominic Tamez, 2022 SEC Tournament

4. Dominic Tamez (C)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

5. Owen Diodati (DH)

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

6. Zane Denton (3B)

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) loses control of the ball as he attempts to turn a double play in the game with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

7. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Alabama outfielder Tommy Seidl (20) and other players wait to greet Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) after he scored on a wild pitch while playing against Murray State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, March 4, 2022.

8. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Jim Jarvis at Ole Miss, April 8, 2022

9. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Grayson Hitt, Alabama Baseball

Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt

