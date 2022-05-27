Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs 2-Seed Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)

Live stats, plays, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide look to advance to the tournament semifinal.

HOOVER, Ala. — On Friday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball has the opportunity to advance the furthest it has in an SEC Tournament since 2010.

That season, Alabama entered the tournament as a 7-seed before taking down 2-seed Auburn and 6-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide beat 1-seed Florida in the semifinals 5-2 before finally losing to 8-seed LSU 4-3 in the championship game.

Alabama entered this year's SEC Tournament as one of the underdogs at an 11-seed. However, with wins over 6-seed Georgia and 3-seed Arkansas, the Crimson Tide is proving that they shouldn't be underestimated.

Should the Crimson Tide lose, it will face 7-seed Florida in an elimination game. Should it be victorious, though, Alabama will advance to the semifinals where it will wait to play the winner between the Aggies and the Gators.

First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

And that'll do it. Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt 10-2. Alabama and Texas A&M will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

We have now entered the top of the ninth where, unless Vanderbilt scores eight or more runs, the game will be over after the next three outs. Alabama and Texas A&M are slated to start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game.

Kentucky and Vanderbilt are currently in the bottom of the seventh inning at 4:13 p.m. CT, with the Wildcats winning 10-2.

Today's weather: 77 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy, no chance of rain, winds 9 m.p.h. south-southwest.

Today's umpires:

HP: Eddie Newsom



1B: Brian duBrauwere



2B: Jason Bradley



3B: Brandon Cooper

Alabama starting lineup can be found below.

Texas A&M starting lineup:

Alabama Starting Lineup

Alabama Athletics 1. Caden Rose (CF) 2. Andrew Pinckney (RF) 3. Drew Williamson (1B) Southeastern Conference 4. Dominic Tamez (C) Alabama Athletics 5. Owen Diodati (DH) Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Zane Denton (3B) Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. Bryce Eblin (2B) Photo | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Tommy Seidl (LF) Alabama Baseball 9. Jim Jarvis (SS) Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt

