Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia

Live plays, stats and score updates as the Crimson Tide looks to pick up another SEC win against the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an evening of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.

After winning its Friday game at No. 1 Tennessee last weekend, the Crimson Tide has since lost three in a row, including its Tuesday game against UAB at The Joe. Alabama is now 23-15 overall and is 8-7 in SEC play.

Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 26-11 and 9-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. However, the Bulldogs have now lost three of their last four games, and Alabama is looking for any opportunity to take advantage.

Friday night's game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • Tonight's umpires:
    • HP: Clint Fagan
    • 1B: Stephen Hagan
    • 2B: Jeff Wright
    • 3B: Josh Miller
  • Weather conditions at first pitch: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny and clear, no rain slated for the evening
  • Alabama starting lineup posted below.
  • Georgia starting lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 5.29.17 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

2. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

4. Zane Denton (3B)

William Hamiter, Alabama baseball

5. William Hamiter (RF)

Andrew Pinckney

6. Andrew Pinckney (CF)

Owen Diodati doubles off the right-field wall against Binghamton

7. Owen Diodati (DH)

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

8. Dominic Tamez (C)

Bryce Eblin, Xavier Series 2022

9. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Garrett McMillan

Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan

Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M

By Katie Windham11 minutes ago
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) drives along the baseline against LSU center Efton Reid (15) in Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Alabama Basketball's Extensive Roster Turnover Good or Bad?

By Clay Miller2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Cornerback Josh Jobe

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

Alabama Lands Louisville WR Tyler Harrell out of Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Britton Johnson vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama Walk-On G Britton Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Will Anderson, 2022 A-Day
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Heads 'Special' Front Seven Developing for Alabama Football

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant (right) with assistant coach Mal Moore (left) on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2022

By Katie Windham17 hours ago
Gene Stallings
All Things Bama

Gene Stallings: 'I'm Glad I'm Not Coaching in Today's Game'

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago