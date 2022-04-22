Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an evening of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.
After winning its Friday game at No. 1 Tennessee last weekend, the Crimson Tide has since lost three in a row, including its Tuesday game against UAB at The Joe. Alabama is now 23-15 overall and is 8-7 in SEC play.
Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 26-11 and 9-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. However, the Bulldogs have now lost three of their last four games, and Alabama is looking for any opportunity to take advantage.
Friday night's game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Pregame
- Tonight's umpires:
- HP: Clint Fagan
- 1B: Stephen Hagan
- 2B: Jeff Wright
- 3B: Josh Miller
- Weather conditions at first pitch: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny and clear, no rain slated for the evening
- Alabama starting lineup posted below.
- Georgia starting lineup:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Tommy Seidl (LF)
3. Drew Williamson (1B)
4. Zane Denton (3B)
5. William Hamiter (RF)
6. Andrew Pinckney (CF)
7. Owen Diodati (DH)
8. Dominic Tamez (C)
9. Bryce Eblin (2B)
Starting Pitcher: RHP Garrett McMillan