Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia

Live plays, stats and score updates as the Crimson Tide looks to pick up another SEC win against the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's another picture-perfect day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and the weather couldn't be better for an evening of baseball between Alabama and No. 14 Georgia.

After winning its Friday game at No. 1 Tennessee last weekend, the Crimson Tide has since lost three in a row, including its Tuesday game against UAB at The Joe. Alabama is now 23-15 overall and is 8-7 in SEC play.

Georgia has proven itself to be a worthy opponent out of the SEC this season, starting with a record of 26-11 and 9-6 in SEC play — good enough for second place in the SEC East. However, the Bulldogs have now lost three of their last four games, and Alabama is looking for any opportunity to take advantage.

Friday night's game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Tonight's umpires:

HP: Clint Fagan



1B: Stephen Hagan



2B: Jeff Wright



3B: Josh Miller

Weather conditions at first pitch: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny and clear, no rain slated for the evening

Alabama starting lineup posted below.

Georgia starting lineup:

Alabama Starting Lineup