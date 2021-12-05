Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Faces Gonzaga for the Battle in Seattle

Check here for live updates on No. 16 Alabama men's basketball's matchup with No. 3 Gonzaga, tipping off at 7 p.m. CT.

SEATTLE - Following an exciting SEC Championship for Alabama football, the eyes of Crimson Tide fans turn to the state of Washington as No. 16 Alabama men's basketball (6-1) is set to take on No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1) in the Battle in Seattle.

Alabama is fresh off the ESPN Invitational where the Crimson Tide went 2-1 in the tournament. An explosive second half propelled Alabama past Miami by a score of 96-64 to close out the Crimson Tide's trip to Orlando. Alabama will look to continue that momentum against the stout Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Second Half

First Half

Punctuated by ten first half threes, Alabama posts a strong first half in Seattle. Shackelford and Timme are leading the way for their teams, as Shackelford has 20 points and Timme has 15.

Bediako has blocked five shots for Alabama at halftime.

First half stats

Shackelford beats the buzzer with a three, and Alabama leads 51-35 at halftime.

00:49 - Transition baskets push Alabama on a 7-0 run, Alabama leads 48-34.

2:15 - 43-34 Alabama leads.

2:45 - Timme has 15 for Gonzaga, and Shackelford has 14 for Alabama.

3:41 - Keon Ellis headed to the line for three free throws, Alabama leads 36-31.

4:05 - Gonzaga is currently 5-of-12 from the free throw line.

4:41 - Gonzaga gets two quick buckets off two Alabama turnovers, lead is cut to 36-30.

5:32 - Davison to Bediako on the alley-oop, timeout Gonzaga. 36-25 Crimson Tide leads.

7:08 - Another Shackelford three, and he's 4-of-5 from long range. 34-23 Alabama.

Jaden Shackelford is already in double digits with 11 points.

7:50 - Alabama has its largest lead of the night at the second media timeout, 31-22 Alabama.

8:49 - 8-0 run for Alabama after a Shackelford three, 28-20 Alabama.

9:30 - Alabama has made 4 of its last 5 shots. Crimson Tide leads 25-20.

10:42 - After making his first three, Gary has missed four in a row from deep. Game is tied at 20.

11:26 - Game is all tied up at 18 following a Strawther three.

12:45 - JD Davison gets the fans out of their seats with a putback dunk, 18-15 Alabama.

14:24 - Darius Miles makes a three, 13-12 Alabama.

15:36 - Media timeout, Gonzaga leads 11-10.

16:44 - Shackelford makes a three, and Alabama takes the lead 10-9.

17:49 - Gonzaga leads 9-7, and Alabama has made its first four FGs.

19:15 - Juwan Gary makes a three to start Alabama's scoring. 3-2 Alabama.

Gonzaga wins the tip.

Pregame

• Both teams are being introduced, and it is almost time for tip-off.

• Gonzaga starters:

• Julian Strawther

• Andrew Nembhard

• Rasir Bolton

• Drew Timme

• Chet Holmgren

• Alabama starters:

• Jahvon Quinerly

• Jaden Shackelford

• Keon Ellis

• Juwan Garry

• Charles Bediako

• This game features two exciting freshmen in Alabama's JD Davison and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

• Forward Drew Timme is the Bulldogs leading scorer, at 17.4 points per game.

• Junior guard Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring at 18 points per game.

• The teams are rather evenly matched in the scoring category. Alabama averages 85.7 points per game, and Gonzaga averages 86.8 points per game.