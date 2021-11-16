Publish date:
Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on South Alabama
After a 2-0 start to the season last week, Alabama gets week two going with a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars.
The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) welcome the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) into Coleman Coliseum for a Tuesday night matchup tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Alabama is looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2017-2018 season in the fourth matchup all-time between these two squads.
Coming into tonight's game, senior guard Keon Ellis is averaging a double-double at 16.5 PPG and 11 RPG.
Pregame
- Alabama will have Alex Tchikou available tonight for the first time this year, as he was suspended for the first two games.
- South Alabama seemed to enjoy the boos from Alabama's student section as the Jags are out to get loose.
- Sophomore forward Juwan Gary is out walking around with a boot on his right foot.
- Just over 30 minutes until tip-off, and Alabama just exited the locker room to shoot around.