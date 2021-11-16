Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on South Alabama
Publish date:

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on South Alabama

After a 2-0 start to the season last week, Alabama gets week two going with a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars.
Author:

The University of Alabama

After a 2-0 start to the season last week, Alabama gets week two going with a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) welcome the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) into Coleman Coliseum for a Tuesday night matchup tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Alabama is looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2017-2018 season in the fourth matchup all-time between these two squads. 

Coming into tonight's game, senior guard Keon Ellis is averaging a double-double at 16.5 PPG and 11 RPG. 

Pregame

  • Alabama will have Alex Tchikou available tonight for the first time this year, as he was suspended for the first two games. 
  • South Alabama seemed to enjoy the boos from Alabama's student section as the Jags are out to get loose. 
  • Sophomore forward Juwan Gary is out walking around with a boot on his right foot. 
  • Just over 30 minutes until tip-off, and Alabama just exited the locker room to shoot around. 

Read More

Jaden Shackelford layup versus South Dakota State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on South Alabama

8 minutes ago
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Shifting to Championship Mindset

2 hours ago
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Ole Miss at Alabama
Recruiting

How Mid-Season Coaching Changes Across College Football Affect Alabama in Recruiting

3 hours ago
Trey Sanders vs. New Mexico State
All Things Bama

Alabama Teammates Express Confidence in RB Trey Sanders

3 hours ago
Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Bama/NFL

Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Next Elephant Up

11 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 16, 2021

18 hours ago
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama
All Things Bama

What Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said About Facing No. 2 Alabama

Nov 15, 2021